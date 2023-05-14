Evenepoel out of Giro despite reclaiming pink on Stage 9

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand , plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





The Belgian world champion produced another sublime effort to win the second time trial of the race, but in far narrower circumstances as he beat INEOS Grenadiers pair Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart by one and two seconds respectively.





Nonetheless, victory saw Evenepoel reclaim the overall lead and pink jersey after losing it to Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) back on Stage 4.





Thomas' stellar performance saw him move into second overall with a 45-second deficit to Evenepoel while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished sixth on the day to retain third but lost more time, now with a 47-second gap to top spot.



"I think my first part was very good," Evenepoel said following the stage.





"It was the pacing plan we tried to get. But in the second part with the headwind I wasn't feeling too well, so not the best result. It's another stage win so that's very nice but it was not the best time trial that I ever did.





"I think we should just be happy that we took the stage win again and that we have the pink jersey. But it was a very tight one today."



In a cruel twist of fate after going back into the pink jersey, Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 in the hours following the stage, forcing him to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia before the first rest day.





He had complained of feeling sick prior to the start and confirmed the news in a statement released on Twitter.





"I am really sorry to be leaving the race," Evenepoel said.





"As part of the team's protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive. My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks.



"I can't thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks."





The Belgian's exit means the maglia rosa will now be worn by Geraint Thomas when the race resumes with Stage 10 on Tuesday (AEST), Roglic now second and Geoghegan Hart third.





It makes for an incredibly tight general classification, with the top three now separated by just five seconds ahead of the remaining 12 stages.



