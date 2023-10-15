'Ewan has to prove himself' to get Tour de France start over Groenewegen: Renshaw

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





It will be a fresh start for Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan in 2024 as he heads back to Australian team Jayco-AlUla after a tumultuous season with Lotto-Dstny.





However, his landing spot at Jayco-AlUla isn’t without its own complications, as Australian leadout and sprinting specialist, Mark Renshaw explained to SBS Sport.





“The relationship at Lotto obviously played out pretty toxic,” said Renshaw, “with that, it’s a wise decision to leave the team and have him on a team that’s motivated to have him on board.





“I think the dynamic between (Dylan) Groenewegen and Ewan will be something that’s very interesting to watch. Obviously, both sprinters have big objectives, there are three Grand Tours, but the biggest is the Tour de France.”



Jayco-AlUla head sports director Matt White spoke after the move, saying that each rider would have their own schedule, with either Groenewegen or Ewan taking a spot in each Grand Tour.





Renshaw expects that key Tour de France start to go to the Dutch fast man, Groenewegen delivering for the team with a stage 3 victory in 2022, and Ewan not having a Grand Tour triumph to his name since the 2021 Giro d’Italia.



“In my opinion, it will go to Groenewegen as he’s already in the team, Ewan will have to prove himself,” said Renshaw. “In the past, I’ve been in teams with two big sprinters and I think the team will give them an opportunity to prove themselves before the Tour de France.





“Overall, I think it’s a good fit for Caleb. I think it will be a good atmosphere back in an Australian team.”





A sprinter is only as good as their leadout, at least to a point, and Renshaw also pointed towards key personnel decisions that could go into determining sprinter supremacy at the Australian World Tour squad.





“The leadout for both Ewan and Groenewegen will be interesting,” said Renshaw. “(Luka) Mezgec is their most experienced rider, it will be interesting to see where he goes and if he does test runs with both riders before the start of the season.”



