Ewan out to end Tour de France drought after 'worst start' of career

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Ewan has had an inconsistent time on the bike over the past 18 months and finished last season without a Grand Tour victory for the first time since 2018.





A successful surge past Tim Merlier at the recent Merksteijn Fences Classic has since signalled an upturn in the Australia’s fortunes, however, with his first win of the season ending the worst start of his career.





“Millimetres would have turned the start of the season from the worst start of the season of my career to, I guess, a normal start,” Ewan told Velo , referring to his victory over Merlier.



“I knew I was good, and I was around the mark that I had to be, but it just wasn’t happening.





“If I just kept my head down, kept training hard, and working hard, I knew that at some point it will change. It came at a good time.





“Coming (in) this second part of the season, and especially before the Tour, I really needed it.”





The 28-year-old is now full of confidence ahead of the Grand Depart on July 1, with the mood around Lotto-Dstny “pretty positive” ahead of a potential return to the WorldTour in a couple years’ time.





Not since the 2021 Giro d’Italia has Ewan won a stage at a Grand Tour, and his mission in France is only exacerbated by the presence of Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen.





Mark Cavendish is another sprinter set to be in the mix, with the Briton needing one more win to move clear of Eddy Merckx on the all-time stage standings at the Tour.





It’s a feat Ewan believes the Manxman can achieve in France, but one he’ll look to prevent once the race progresses past its more difficult start in Spain.



“Knowing the yellow jersey’s up for grabs in the first stage, it’s quite stressful for the sprinters because, you know, your lead up to the Tour is very focused on one day at the start,” Ewan said.





“It’s the same for all the sprinters. So, to be honest, it might be nice to ease into it. There’s much stress and pressure on you already when you’re going there, the added stress of the yellow jersey on the first day can be a lot.





“I feel really good on the bike, my form is really good. The win a few weeks ago, which was nice, it confirmed everything was going in the right direction.



