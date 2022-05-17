Ewan running out of time for stage win as Giro exit approaches

Ewan is also targeting the Tour de France in 2022, revealing his plans to leave the Giro this week before the punishing high mountain stages to begin preparations for the French grand tour which kicks off in July.





After two very close chances in the opening week where he crashed in the final of stage one and was beaten to the line mere inches by Arnaud Demare in stage six, the pressure is on in the next three potential sprint finishes.



"I don't know the exact stage that I will stop yet," Ewan told reporters on the second rest day.





"It will be somewhere between stage 11 and 13. I won't go past 13 because it will get too hard for me then. And obviously, I have to keep the Tour in mind as well.





"If I'm feeling good, I'll go until 13 and if I'm not feeling great, then I'll probably do the sprint on 11 and then stop."





The 27-year-old admitted his failure to take stage honours so far was not ideal, but said he hadn't let it affect his confidence and determination to continue to pursue it.





"I came here to win a stage or more and I haven't done that yet," Ewan said.





"There's only a few more opportunities to come. But I've been in this situation before, so I know that I have to kind of keep doing what I'm doing. And hopefully one day it will work and I'll win a stage."





While it hasn't been Ewan's day, Lotto Soudal have won a stage at the race through breakaway Belgian Thomas de Gendt, who triumphed in Naples on stage 8, which Caleb said eased the pressure on him as the team's main hope.



"Most of the pressure comes from myself to win a stage," Ewan said.





"The important thing is Thomas's win took the pressure off the whole team, and it's just a much nicer environment to be in when the riders, the staff, and everyone, have been more relaxed.





"Regardless of what happens in this Giro, we at least have one win and that's more than what a lot of teams will be able to say at the end of it."



