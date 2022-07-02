Ewan says green jersey hopes 'all but over' after frustrating stage 2

The Lotto-Soudal fast man was one of the top contenders for the Green Jersey among the out-and-out sprinters but will likely now focus on stage wins





Ewan looked set to be in a position to sprint to stage victory with around 1500 metres to go after surviving crashes on the Great Belt Bridge.



However, it wasn’t to be with the 27-year-old pulling out of the bunch sprint as the other sprinters battled for line honours.





“It was a bit nervous for a long time before the bridge but my team did a good job as I was always in a good position,” Ewan said.





“When we hit the bridge It was a very strong headwind so it was a real waiting game to see who could do it best in the end.





“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to sprint as my derailleur broke after someone ran into me which was frustrating.”





The 13th place finish meant Ewan missed out on vital points in the green jersey competition and the Sydney product admits it all but ends his chances of winning the maillot vert .





“I think for me to win the green jersey this year I had to be up there in every single sprint,” Ewan said.





“Unfortunately I wasn’t able to today so I think my chances are all but over.”





Another predominately flat route on stage 3 should give Ewan another chance of victory in a bunch sprint.



Despite the hurdles faced by the Aussie sprinter, he says he is in good shape and with a turn in fortunes expects to be challenging for stage honours once again.





“My legs felt really good today so I’m disappointed I couldn’t sprint today,” Ewan said.





“It was just more bad luck so hopefully I’ll have some good luck headed my way tomorrow.”



