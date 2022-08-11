FIFA World Cup

FIFA announce schedule change with Qatar set to kick off 2022 World Cup

FIFA have today announced a change in its schedule for the 2022 World Cup, with hosts Qatar set to kick off proceedings against Ecuador.

Al Bayt Stadium will house both the opening ceremony and match of the 2022 World Cup

The decision was a unanimous one made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council after Group A rivals Senegal and the Netherlands were previously scheduled to open the tournament.

Instead, the opening ceremony and subsequent Qatar clash have been brought forward to the early hours of November 21, with the Senegal-Netherlands matchup moved to 3am (AEST) on November 22.

This change continues the World Cup tradition in which the host country contests the first match - in this case, taking place at Al Bayt Stadium.

According to a statement released by FIFA, the decision followed an "assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country".

Fans, meanwhile, have already been assured their tickets will remain valid irrespective of the new dates and times.
READ MORE
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule

Monday, November 21


Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador


2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview


7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group B - England v Iran


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Tuesday, November 22


Group A - Senegal v Netherlands


3:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group B - USA v Wales


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group D - Denmark v Tunisia


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Wednesday, November 23


Group C - Mexico v Poland


2:30am - 5am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group D - France v Australia


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group F - Morocco v Croatia


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group E - Germany v Japan


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Thursday, November 24


Group E - Spain v Costa Rica


2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group F - Belgium v Canada


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Friday, November 25


Group H - Portugal v Ghana


2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group G - Brazil v Serbia


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group B - Wales v Iran


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group A - Qatar v Senegal


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Saturday, November 26


Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador


2:30am - 5am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group B - England v USA


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group D - Tunisia v Australia


8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Sunday, November 27


Group D - France v Denmark


2:30am - 5am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group C - Argentina v Mexico


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group E - Japan v Costa Rica


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group F - Belgium v Morocco


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Monday, November 28


Group F - Croatia v Canada


2:30am - 5am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group E - Spain v Germany


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group G - Cameroon v Serbia


8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana


11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Tuesday, November 29


Group G - Brazil v Switzerland


2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group H - Portugal v Uruguay


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Wednesday, November 30


Group A - Netherlands v Qatar


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group A - Ecuador v Senegal


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




Group B - Wales v England


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group B - Iran v USA


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Thursday, December 1


Group D - Australia v Denmark


1am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group D - Tunisia v France


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




Group C - Poland v Argentina


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Friday, December 2


Group F - Croatia v Belgium


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group F - Canada v Morocco


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




Group E - Japan v Spain


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group E - Costa Rica v Germany


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Saturday, December 3


Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal


1am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group H - Ghana v Uruguay


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




Group G - Cameroon v Brazil


5am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Group G - Serbia v Switzerland


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Sunday, December 4


Round of 16 - 1A v 2B


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Round of 16 - 1C v 2D


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Monday, December 5


Round of 16 - 1D v 2C


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Round of 16 - 1B v 2A


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Tuesday, December 6


Round of 16 - 1E v 2F


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Round of 16 - 1G v 2H


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Wednesday, December 7


Round of 16 - 1F v 2E


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Round of 16 - 1H v 2G


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Thursday, December 8


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Friday, December 9


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Saturday, December 10 


Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Sunday, December 11


Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Monday, December 12


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Tuesday, December 13


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Wednesday, December 14


Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Thursday, December 15


Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3


5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Friday, December 16


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Saturday, December 17


World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Sunday, December 18


Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Monday, December 19


Final - Semi-Final Winners


1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




World Cup Today Show


5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand




Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
11 min read
Published 12 August 2022 at 7:48am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

