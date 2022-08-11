FIFA announce schedule change with Qatar set to kick off 2022 World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.
The decision was a unanimous one made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council after Group A rivals Senegal and the Netherlands were previously scheduled to open the tournament.
Advertisement
Instead, the opening ceremony and subsequent Qatar clash have been brought forward to the early hours of November 21, with the Senegal-Netherlands matchup moved to 3am (AEST) on November 22.
This change continues the World Cup tradition in which the host country contests the first match - in this case, taking place at Al Bayt Stadium.
According to a statement released by FIFA, the decision followed an "assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country".
Fans, meanwhile, have already been assured their tickets will remain valid irrespective of the new dates and times.
Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
3:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides