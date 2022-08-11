FIFA announce schedule change with Qatar set to kick off 2022 World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The decision was a unanimous one made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council after Group A rivals Senegal and the Netherlands were previously scheduled to open the tournament.





Advertisement

Instead, the opening ceremony and subsequent Qatar clash have been brought forward to the early hours of November 21, with the Senegal-Netherlands matchup moved to 3am (AEST) on November 22.





This change continues the World Cup tradition in which the host country contests the first match - in this case, taking place at Al Bayt Stadium.





According to a statement released by FIFA, the decision followed an "assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country".





Fans, meanwhile, have already been assured their tickets will remain valid irrespective of the new dates and times.



Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule

Monday, November 21







Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview







7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group B - England v Iran







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Tuesday, November 22







Group A - Senegal v Netherlands







3:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)









LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group B - USA v Wales







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group D - Denmark v Tunisia







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Wednesday, November 23







Group C - Mexico v Poland







2:30am - 5am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group D - France v Australia







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group F - Morocco v Croatia







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group E - Germany v Japan







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Thursday, November 24







Group E - Spain v Costa Rica







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group F - Belgium v Canada







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Friday, November 25







Group H - Portugal v Ghana







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group G - Brazil v Serbia







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group B - Wales v Iran







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group A - Qatar v Senegal







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Saturday, November 26







Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador







2:30am - 5am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group B - England v USA







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group D - Tunisia v Australia







8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Sunday, November 27







Group D - France v Denmark







2:30am - 5am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group C - Argentina v Mexico







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group E - Japan v Costa Rica







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group F - Belgium v Morocco







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Monday, November 28







Group F - Croatia v Canada







2:30am - 5am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group E - Spain v Germany







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group G - Cameroon v Serbia







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Tuesday, November 29







Group G - Brazil v Switzerland







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group H - Portugal v Uruguay







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Wednesday, November 30







Group A - Netherlands v Qatar







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group A - Ecuador v Senegal







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Group B - Wales v England







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group B - Iran v USA







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Thursday, December 1







Group D - Australia v Denmark







1am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group D - Tunisia v France







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Group C - Poland v Argentina







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Friday, December 2







Group F - Croatia v Belgium







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group F - Canada v Morocco







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Group E - Japan v Spain







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group E - Costa Rica v Germany







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Saturday, December 3







Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal







1am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group H - Ghana v Uruguay







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Group G - Cameroon v Brazil







5am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group G - Serbia v Switzerland







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Sunday, December 4







Round of 16 - 1A v 2B







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Round of 16 - 1C v 2D







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Monday, December 5







Round of 16 - 1D v 2C







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Round of 16 - 1B v 2A







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Tuesday, December 6







Round of 16 - 1E v 2F







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Round of 16 - 1G v 2H







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Wednesday, December 7







Round of 16 - 1F v 2E







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Round of 16 - 1H v 2G







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Thursday, December 8







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Friday, December 9







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Saturday, December 10







Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Sunday, December 11







Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Monday, December 12







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Tuesday, December 13







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Wednesday, December 14







Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Thursday, December 15







Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Friday, December 16







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Saturday, December 17







World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Sunday, December 18







Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Monday, December 19







Final - Semi-Final Winners







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











World Cup Today Show







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









