Figure skating, cycling set stage for World Cup weekend on SBS

If you can hear the couch calling your name this weekend, sit back, relax, and take your pick from some of the best of sport on SBS - including the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova, Qatar star Almoez Ali, and track cyclist Luri Leitao

The action starts on Friday afternoon with the first of three days from the ISU Grand Prix NHK Trophy LIVE via SBS On Demand.

Day one will air at 2:20pm, with day two taking place on Saturday at 1:50pm, and day three on Sunday from 2:15pm (AEDT).

Sunday also marks the second round of the UCI Track Champions League in Berlin, which will commence at 4:55am over on SBS On Demand.

Motorsport fans will also get their fix on Sunday as the Australian Superbike Championship continues from 1:00pm on SBS, before all eyes turn to the opening day of the World Cup.

The opening ceremony will lift the curtain on football's showpiece event, with hosts Qatar then kicking things off against Group A rivals Ecuador on SBS and SBS On Demand from 2:00am.
Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, November 18

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan (Day 1)

2:20pm - 11:10pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, November 19

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan (Day 2)

1:50pm - 12:20am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: World Superbikes Championships - Indonesian Round

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, United Kingdom

3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Sunday, November 20

Cycling: UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Berlin, Germany

4:55am - 9:25am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Motorsport: Superbikes Round 6 - Philip Island, Australia

1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan (Day 3)

2:15pm - 6:40pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Monday, November 21

Football: FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kick-off at 3:00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 25 October 2022 at 3:40pm, updated 18 November 2022 at 1:51pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

