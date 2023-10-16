Figure Skating

Figure Skating Grand Prix sets up exciting weekend on SBS

Here’s to a weekend jam-packed full of International Figure Skating and cycling action all for your viewing pleasure via SBS on Demand.

Discover a world of sport on 
SBS On Demand 
with live and highlights content from across the world - including a variety of top-tier sporting events.

It all kicks off with the first leg of the ISU Grand Prix in Allen, USA, where the first events will be live from 10:25am on Saturday, 5am on Sunday and again on Monday at 5am, before the Skate America event concludes at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the first round of the UCI Track Champions League begins in Mallorca, Spain, with live coverage from 2am on Sunday.

Then, if you have the need for speed, Speedweek will be available on Sunday afternoon at 1pm via SBS and SBS on Demand.
Extended event highlights: ISU Figure Skating: Grand Prix Japan, Tokyo

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, 21st October

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA

Pairs Short Program & Men’s Short Program

10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Sunday, 22nd October

UCI 2023 Track Champions League: Round One – Mallorca, Spain

2:30am – 6:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand

 
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance & Pairs Free

5:58am – 9:01am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA

Women’s Short Program, Men’s Free & Victory Ceremonies

10:11am – 2:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand

 
Speedweek

1:00pm – 3pm (AEDT)

SBS on Demand

Monday, 23rd October

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA

Ice Dance Free, Women’s Free & Victory Ceremonies

5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand

 
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA

Exhibition

11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS on Demand
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
2 min read
Published 16 October 2023 5:18pm
By Evie Martin
Source: SBS

