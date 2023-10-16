Figure Skating Grand Prix sets up exciting weekend on SBS

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with live and highlights content from across the world - including a variety of top-tier sporting events.





It all kicks off with the first leg of the ISU Grand Prix in Allen, USA, where the first events will be live from 10:25am on Saturday, 5am on Sunday and again on Monday at 5am, before the Skate America event concludes at 2pm.





Meanwhile, the first round of the UCI Track Champions League begins in Mallorca, Spain, with live coverage from 2am on Sunday.





Then, if you have the need for speed, Speedweek will be available on Sunday afternoon at 1pm via SBS and SBS on Demand.



Watch now via SBS On Demand Extended event highlights: ISU Figure Skating: Grand Prix Japan, Tokyo

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, 21 st October





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA





Pairs Short Program & Men’s Short Program





10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS on Demand







Sunday, 22 nd October





UCI 2023 Track Champions League: Round One – Mallorca, Spain





2:30am – 6:00am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS on Demand









Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA





Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance & Pairs Free





5:58am – 9:01am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS on Demand







Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA





Women’s Short Program, Men’s Free & Victory Ceremonies





10:11am – 2:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS on Demand









Speedweek





1:00pm – 3pm (AEDT)





SBS on Demand





Monday, 23 rd October





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA





Ice Dance Free, Women’s Free & Victory Ceremonies





5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS on Demand









Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA





Exhibition





11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)



