Figure Skating Grand Prix sets up exciting weekend on SBS

It all kicks off with the first leg of the ISU Grand Prix in Allen, USA, where the first events will be live from 10:25am on Saturday, 5am on Sunday and again on Monday at 5am, before the Skate America event concludes at 2pm.
Meanwhile, the first round of the UCI Track Champions League begins in Mallorca, Spain, with live coverage from 2am on Sunday.
Then, if you have the need for speed, Speedweek will be available on Sunday afternoon at 1pm via SBS and SBS on Demand.
Sport on SBS this weekend
Saturday, 21st October
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA
Pairs Short Program & Men’s Short Program
10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Sunday, 22nd October
UCI 2023 Track Champions League: Round One – Mallorca, Spain
2:30am – 6:00am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance & Pairs Free
5:58am – 9:01am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA
Women’s Short Program, Men’s Free & Victory Ceremonies
10:11am – 2:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Speedweek
1:00pm – 3pm (AEDT)
SBS on Demand
Monday, 23rd October
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA
Ice Dance Free, Women’s Free & Victory Ceremonies
5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Allen, USA
Exhibition
11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand