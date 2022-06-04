Five riders to watch at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Watch the Critérium du Dauphiné LIVE and FREE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand with Stage 1 getting underway on Sunday evening from 9.05pm (AEST).





The Dauphiné has traditionally been the major warm-up event for the Grande Boucle and this year is no different.





There will be big mountains and ever bigger pressure as the peloton take on monster climbs over the eight stage race across the French Alps.





Last year Richie Porte was the man to beat, with the Tasmanian holding on for a historic victory





The start list features stars such as Primoz Roglic, Chris Froome, Jonas Vingegaard, Enric Mas, Brandon McNulty and Tao Geoghegan Hart as well as Aussie big names Jack Haig and Ben O’Connor.





SBS Sport will take a look at which five riders you should keep an eye on when the race sets off on June 5.







Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)

Australian Jack Haig will be the main man for a strong Bahrain Victorious team at the Dauphiné and will be out to show his top form ahead of the Tour de France.





Haig will have high hopes of a successful race with teammates Dylan Teuns, Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao on side to lift him to a potential breakthrough win.





It has been a while since Haig’s last race which was in April, so a good finish at the Dauphiné will be key for him leading into the Tour.





In 2021, Haig finished fifth at the Dauphiné so don’t be surprised if he moves onto the podium this year.







Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen)

Perth product Ben O’Connor has come a long way since he finished eighth at last year’s Dauphiné.





A stage win and overall fourth place finish at the 2021 Tour de France sent O’Connor’s profile skyrocketing with the Aussie AG2R Citroen rider unlikely to slip under the radar this time around.





A consistent start to this season, including a stage win at the Volta a Catalunya, has O’Connor in a position to challenge the big names of the General Classification battle.





The Dauphiné will be his chance to prove he is a true contender come the start of the Tour de France.





Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech)

British cycling legend Chris Froome has come a long way since his career-threatening crash at the 2019 Dauphiné.





While It has been a tough road back for Froome, who has struggled to find the same form which helped him to an incredible seven grand tour wins, this year’s Dauphiné presents a real opportunity for him to show his class.





Fighting for his place in team Israel-Premier Tech squad for the Tour de France, Froome will need a big result to earn selection.





Recent form is on Froome’s side with the veteran’s 11th place at the mountainous Classic Alpes-Maritimes his best result since 2009.





With all the pressure on, could this year’s Dauphiné be the moment Chris Froome rediscovers his best?





Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Slovenian superstar Primoz Roglic will be the face of team Jumbo-Visma at this year’s Dauphine and with good reason.





Roglic is the favourite to claim the Dauphine yellow jersey, but more importantly for him it is a chance to prepare for a Tour de France duel with countryman Tadej Pogacar.





It is Roglic’s first race in two months after he suffered a knee injury at Itzulia Basque Country so race miles are vital in his preparation for the Tour.





He will be supported by a powerhouse Jumbo-Visma team who will go to every extent to let Roglic control the race and hopefully finish on top of the general classification come the end of Stage 8.





David Gaudu (FDJ-Groupama)

Groupama-FDJ’s David Gaudu will have a chance to present his claim to be his team’s lead rider at next months Tour de France with a good ride at the Dauphiné





The Frenchman has show he has the talent to be a star of the sport with top 10 finishes at Vuelta Espana and the Tokyo Olympics as well as a podium at Liege-Bastogne-Liege to his name.



