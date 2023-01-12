Five things we learned from stage 10 of Dakar 2023

1. Price takes it easy in preparation for Dakar’s ultimate test

As one of the first few competitors to start the stage early, Toby Price’s main objective was to ensure any time loss was minimal with the Empty Quarter to come.





Price was only three seconds behind Skyler Howes in the general classification, so it was imperative that the two-time winner of Dakar stuck with the American as much as possible. He achieved that objective, dropping only 38 seconds across the 114 kilometres.





The downside to this is that both riders have each dropped a spot in the general classification following the elevation of Kevin Benavides into the rally lead.





But Price isn’t fazed. The gap is only 2’10” between himself and Benavides, and with 459km of empty desert to come across the next two stages, the time to attack for the win must be now.



2. Is Chucky’s charge to win done?

Daniel Sanders finished the tenth stage in 11th. Photo: Gigi Soldano /DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA During the early stages of Dakar 2023, we were excited by how strong Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders was. At one point, he was even leading the general classification. But since he was struck down with severe food poisoning on stage four, it’s been very much a case of survival for the Victorian.





Mathematically, he still has a relative chance of winning this year’s race. He’s currently 23’40” away from Benavides and sits ninth overall, but he would need to come out in his usual ‘hard and fast’ style to make up as much time as possible. Plus, he would need his opposition to either crash out or suffer mechanical troubles.





But Chucky is starting to become realistic about his expectations. For him, a top 10 finish in his first rally raid event since last year’s Dakar would be a huge confidence boost and, quite honestly, this would be his best option for now.



3. Al-Attiyah in full command of cars component

Toyota's Nasser Al-Attiyah in full command of this year's Dakar. Photo: Fr..d..ric Le Floc...h/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA The last time a driver won back-to-back Dakar rallies was in 2016-17, when Stephane Peterhansel claimed that achievement when Peugeot were a dominant force in the event.





Having won his fourth Dakar title last year, Nasser Al-Attiyah is on track to achieve back-to-back honours for Toyota Gazoo Racing.





With an 81-minute lead over Brazilian Lucas Morales, all the Qatari and navigator Mathieu Baumel need to do is finish the remaining stages and maintain a consistent pace.





Even with the controversies between himself and Carlos Sainz Snr pre-event, and then with Audi’s power boost just a few stages in, it’s been an impressive performance.



4. The battle of the young guns in T4

The T4 Modified Production SSV class is set to go down to the wire between two young men who are making a huge impact in this year’s event.



Rokas Baciuska and Oriol Vidal Montijano are the current overall leaders in the T4 class. EPA/Andrew Eaton Credit: Andrew Eaton/EPA Lithuania’s Rokas Baciuska and Poland’s Eryk Goczal are separated by three minutes with only four stages remaining, following the completion of the 10th stage.





Twenty-three year-old Baciuska was last year’s highest-placed rookie, finishing third outright in T4, whilst Goczal, only 18 years of age, is this year’s highest-placed rookie and is eyeing the outright win.



Eryk Goczal is within reach of Rokas Baciuska with four stages to go. Photo: Florent Gooden/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA Baciuska has been leading the T4 general classification since stage seven, overcoming a 15-minute penalty applied in the opening stage and he’s been no worse than ninth.





Goczal on the other hand has been far more consistent with his performance, accruing no time penalties and has been no worse than fourth.





Both have won three stages each, so the Empty Quarter is likely to sort out who has the gall to win this year’s rally.



5. The sand dunes bring Molly undone

Dakar can be such a cruel mistress. One minute, you’re doing exceptionally well. The next, you’re having to drag yourself back up from adversity.





That’s exactly what’s happened to Molly Taylor for the second time in this year’s rally. Having climbed back into the top 10 following an impressive few stages, the sand dunes of stage 10 bit the Australian hard.





Her Can-Am got bogged halfway through the stage and the left front wheel was half buried in the sand, which meant herself and Andrew Short lost a considerable amount of time trying to extract themselves from their predicament. Their issues were further compounded, when the electrical issues that troubled them in stage nine returned and they lost more time to rectify the gremlins impacting their Can-Am.



Molly Taylor did everything she could to extract herself from the sand dunes of Haradh. Herself and Andrew Short finished the stage 39th. Photo: MCH Photography. The pair eventually finished the stage 39th, more than three hours down on fellow South Racing Can-Am teammates and stage winners, Gerard Farres Guell and Diego Ortega. The dramas also dropped them out of the top 10 in the general classification, now in 15th place with four stages to go.





A top 10 finish now looks out of the question, as Taylor and Short aim to just finish this year’s event.



