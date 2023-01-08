Five things we learned from stage seven of Dakar 2023

1. Stage cancellation gives Price and Sanders a much needed rest





We’ve been enjoying the gargantuan efforts put in by Australian’s Toby Price and Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders in this year’s rally. Both are in strong contention for outright victory and are showing no signs of slowing down.





But it’s also been a brutal one, more brutal than it has been in previous years. The stages have been long, and when you include all the travel before and after, it takes a huge toll mentally and physically. So both riders welcomed the news of the cancellation for stage seven due to heavy rain.



Toby Price has been nursing a sore shoulder after crashing late in stage five. Photo: Julien Delfosse/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA Price is still recovering from a sore shoulder that he sustained from his stage crash in stage five, whilst Sanders is on the mend from his food poisoning a few days prior. Here’s hoping tomorrow’s stage eight, the last before the mandatory rest day coming up, will re-energise the pair as they head forward into the final week.



Daniel 'Chucky' Sanders welcomed the the extra rest, still recovering from food poisoning days before. Photo: Julien Delfosse/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA 2. Audi’s campaign is over





How the fortunes of one manufacturer can change so dramatically in the space of 48 hours. This is what has happened to Audi. They’ve gone from challenging the might of Toyota to having all three of its team cars lose any hope of winning this year’s rally.





In stage six, both Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz Snr crashed at a 15 metre sand dune at 212km that caused substantial damage to both their cars. Peterhansel retired from the event and Sainz dropped over 28 hours to repair his mount before arriving late at the start of this stage. And now, their last remaining hope has been extinguished.





After winning the Prologue and then receiving a 15 minute penalty at the beginning of the rally, Mattias Ekstrom had fought back to fifth overall and was within relative reach of current leader, Nasser Al-Attiyah, when he hit a large rock and tore out the rear suspension. With the help of teammate Sainz, who came to his aid, he managed to finish the stage but now sits 50th overall with Sainz 52nd.



Mattias Ekstrom and co-driver Emil Bergkvist shortly before sustaining rear suspension damage during the stage. Photo: EPA/Leon Jansen Credit: Leon Jansen/EPA Audi’s Dakar challenge for this year is all over, but they’ll be back.





3. Another strong stage finish for Molly



Molly taylor and Andrew Short heading to an 11th place stage finsh. Photo: Florent Gooden/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA Molly Taylor’s fight back into the top ten of the T4 Modified Production SSV standings is on track, after a solid stage performance overnight.





Having finished 14th overall in the previous stage, Taylor and Andrew Short were really enjoying the sand dunes across the 333 km. Despite picking up a late puncture approximately 30 km out from the stage finish and having lost a bit of time to change tyres, the South Racing Can-am pair finished the stage ninth, but incurred a one minute post stage penalty to be classified eleventh.





Overall, she sits 12th in the overall T4 standings, just 37’33” outside the top ten.





4. Can Loeb still win Dakar?



Sebastian Loeb on the dunes during stage seven. Photo: Fr..d..ric Le Floc...h/DPPI/LiveMedia Credit: IPA/Sipa USA After suffering a triple puncture that left him stranded in the second stage of Dakar, we assumed that Sebastian Loeb’s chances of winning were all over. We even said so a few days ago.





But with Audi’s spectacular demise, the Frenchman’s chances of winning have become much more realistic now and if bad luck befalls Nasser Al-Alttiyah and his Toyota Hilux, he will be right there to attack. He currently sits one hour and 54 minutes behind the Qatari and is placed fifth overall.



(L to R) Mathieu Baumel of France speaks with French driver Sebastien Loeb and Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin at the end of Stage 7 of the Dakar 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) Source: AFP / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images Will Loeb be gunning it for every stage from hereon? You bet he will and the nine time World Rally Champion would love to add that elusive Dakar victory to his outstanding career CV.





5. Top 20 stage finish for the Schey brothers in Classic Dakar





Peter and Christopher Schey continue to tick off the bucket list item doing the Dakar Rally in their Nissan Terrano quite successfully, having completed their most successful stage so far in this year’s event.





The brothers from Victoria were 39th overall in the regularity based rally heading into the seventh stage and they drove sensibly to make into the top 20 of the stage for the first time, crossing the finish in 19th.





Overall, they now move up two more spots to sit 37th overall and will be hoping for another good showing before the rest break on Monday.



