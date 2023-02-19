Five things we learned from World Cross Country Championships

Team Australia delivered on home soil

With much of the pre-race anticipation built around Team Australia's home ground advantage, many Aussies struggled through the intense heat and the 'brutal' Mount Panorama course just as their competitors did - but still delivered some very pleasing results.



The star-studded mixed relay team, consisting of Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell earned a historic bronze medal, beating out the likes of a fast-starting South Africa and USA in the process.





Only eight months after giving birth to her first child, Ellie Pashley led the way for Australia in the senior women's race, finishing in 19th, while compatriot Isobel Batt-Doyle finished only 10 places behind.





Crediting the support of the home crowd, Kye Robinson finished in a respectable 23rd place in the senior men's race - with both women's and men's senior teams finishing in 4th on the day.



Aussie trio Archie Noakes, Bailey Habler and Cael Mulholland impressed in the U20 men's race, taking out 17th, 31st and 34th places respectively, while late U20 women's call-up Charli-Rose Carlyon managed to crack the top 40.



Hull magic powers Aussies to podium finish

The Australian national 1500m record holder put in an astonishing 5:47 second leg in the mixed relay, 11 seconds faster than anyone else on that stage, to propel the Aussies to a mid-race lead.





With Commonwealth 1500m champion Hoare coming through the opening leg of the race six seconds behind Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Ryan Mphahlele of South Africa in third, Hull started her leg fairly conservatively before blitzing past Prudence Sekgodiso and eventually chasing down Mirriam Cherop in the final few minutes.



Hull extended her advantage as she zig-zagged through the tyre zone, establishing a five-second lead over Kenya as she handed over to teammate McSweyn. In a valiant effort, the Aussie finished his leg in second place after Daniel Kyumbe Munguti wrestled back the lead for Kenya.





Caldwell was cheered on by the Bathurst crowd but could not prevent Ethiopia’s world U20 champion Birke Haylom overtaking her in the final leg of the race - Australia securing their spot on the podium with Hull's remarkable leg the clear highlight.



Dramatic finish sees pre-race favourite fall in final metres

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey was the hot favourite to take home victory in the elite women's event, having won bronze at both the 2019 World XC Championships and the delayed 2020 Olympic Games but taking out the 10,000-metre final at last year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon.



READ MORE Drama at Cross Country Worlds as race leader falls and is disqualified in final metres

But simply no one could have foreseen what was to come in the final few metres of the race.





With Gidey looking poised for a gold medal finish approaching the home straight, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet was hot on her heels as she witnessed the Ethiopian unexpectedly collapse only a few metres short of the finish line.



This resulted in Chebet, Gidey's compatriot Tsigie Gebreselama and fellow Kenyan Agnes Jebet Ngetich all crossing the line ahead of her, only for Gidey to be disqualified from the race after being helped up to the finish by an Ethiopian supporter - despite finishing in fourth.



Uganda go back-to-back with different elite men’s winner

Uganda took home gold in the elite men's event for the second consecutive time at the World Cross Country Championships, although this time with a different winner as 22-year-old Jacob Kiplimo powered to victory ahead of compatriot and defending champion Joshua Cheptegei, in third.





In what was tipped to be a battle for the ages between the Ugandan duo and 2019 bronze medalist Geoffrey Kamworor, the much-anticipated rematch provided only one casualty as Kenya's Kamworor narrowly missed the podium - finishing the race on an identical time of 29:37 albeit behind Cheptegei.



Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi finished 11 seconds ahead of both runners to take home the silver, but it was Kiplimo who stole the show as he conquered an incredibly strong field, as well as eluding the stormy Bathurst conditions which broke out only a few minutes into the race.



Surprises all around in drama-filled U20 events

17-year-old Senayet Getachew overcame both a strong field and the scorching 36C Bathurst heat to take home gold in the U20 women's event.





Ethiopia's Medina Eisa, 18, finished only seven seconds behind her compatriat at a flat 21:00 to claim second-place, with 15-year-old Kenyan Pamela Kosgei just a breadth away in third as the competitors conquered the taxing climbs and steep downhills amid the sweltering heat of the race.



Many young athletes visibly struggled with the fatigue brought on by the conditions, with few instances as heartbreaking as early U20 men's race leader Hiroto Yoshioka collapsing just shy of the finish line.





Ishmael Kipkirui ended a 12-year drought for Kenya by taking home gold in that race, upsetting world U20 1500m champion and compatriot Reynold Cheruiyot in the process while Ethopian's Boki Diriba took the final spot on the podium in a thrilling finish.

