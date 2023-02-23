Flanders Classics move to equal prize money across all races

Watch Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand, with many more of cycling classics coming to SBS screens.





For the first time, the opening spring classic Omloop het Nieuwsblad will now also be a top-level race for women, and there is a continued focus on improving broadcasting and paving the way for more growth opportunities for young cyclists.





This year, U17 and U19 female riders have a chance to compete in the Tour of Flanders Youth Day on May 21, and U17 and U19 riders will be on the program during the Gent-Wevelgem race on March 26.



In 2022, race organisers offered €50,000 for women's Tour of Flanders to equal the prize purse of the men's race as part of the ‘Closing the Gap’ commitment they made with sponsors KPMG. This year, they take another big leap forward by guaranteeing equal prize money in all Flanders Classics’ spring classics.





“Last season, we expressed our ambition to offer equal prize money for all races in 2023,” said Flanders Classics CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel. “Today, we can already confirm that will indeed be the case this spring.





“As of the season’s opening classic, this will no longer just be an ambition but a concrete achievement. The fact that the Omloop het Nieuwsblad is also joining the UCI Women’s WorldTour means that we can well and truly look forward to a comprehensive start to the cycling season for all riders. Together with the new initiatives in 2023, the total investment in the project already amounts to some €1.6 million (AU$2.5m).”





Women’s cycling and the Women’s WorldTour has seen significant growth in recent years, with an increasingly professional peloton tackling a growing series of races for better pay and conditions.





“Equal recognition for women is more than just about the money,” said KPMG Head of Sales & Marketing, Stefanie Pauwels. “It has enormous symbolic value as well. Extra investments are a step towards creating the best possible conditions for female cyclists, both financially and in terms of sports performance.





“It gives them the chance to realise their ambition of improving their performance and skills full-time, to fully aim for an athletic career. The initiative is already triggering a snowball effect: we are seeing other organisations around the world following Flanders Classics Women’s example, including the Tour de France, thanks in part to our support.”



