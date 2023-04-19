Pogačar powers to Fleche Wallonne win

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





All eyes were on Tadej Pogačar, fresh off his Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race victories and the superstar of world cycling did not disappoint on one of the most famous set-pieces of world cycling.





On the Mur de Huy, Pogačar waited until the final few hundred metres of the climb to launch once, but that decisive push was all it took to secure a convincing victory for the Slovenian star.





“I left it all out on the climb, there was not much left to go," said Pogačar. "On the climb, it was super hard, it was a spectacular finish.”





“You don’t get bored crossing the line first, I’m really grateful for that and this moment. We’ve got such a great shape so I enjoy this moment while I can.”



The early breakaway was kept in check by the main bunch, which was mostly led by the UAE Team Emirates squad.





On the final ascent of the famous Mur de Huy, the final attacker was swept up, with Louis Vervaeke (Soudal QuickStep) caught on the early slopes.





The slog up the steep inclines of the climb saw the favourites mass at the front, mostly saving their energy for the final push to the line.





Romain Bardet (Team DSM) was the first to launch for the finish line, and initially it looked like Pogačar might have difficulty responding, but then the two-time Tour de France winner opened up and immediately showed himself to be a class above. He accelerated away from the rest of the peloton and had a winning gap before the road settled into a more gradual gradient to the finish line.





Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) emerged from the pack to finish in second, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) battling through for third.





Pogačar can now become the first rider since Anna van der Breggen in 2017 to complete the Ardennes triple with victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and the first male rider since Philippe Gilbert in 2011.





“It’s a different race, a bit longer climbs," said Pogačar of Liege. "All season already, I’m on the shorter climbs but still I have great shape and great form.





"With Remco (Evenepoel) coming from altitude and some other guys coming in more fresh as well, I think it’s going to be one of the most competitive races of the season.”



