Fresh sport content comes to SBS on Demand

Sports fans will not be short of quality programming to tune into via SBS on Demand -with a number of new episodes of popular documentary and magazine shows Sportswoman , Countdown to Qatar and The Rising now available to watch.





Dedicated to promoting women's sport, the Sportswoman series continues on SBS to showcase the inspiring stories and achievements of the world's best female athletes making their mark.





The second season features profiles of the world’s best female athletes with episodes so far covering Stephanie Gilmore, Emma Radacanu and more.





Fans of the series will now be able to watch new episodes which focus on athletes such as Aussie kayaking champion Jessica Fox and Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.



All 13 episodes of Sportswoman season two to date are now available via SBS On Demand here .





Football fans will be able to get their fix as well with new episodes of Countdown to Qatar also available via catch up.





The series provides fans with news, updates and player profiles in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar this November - with all 64 games live, free and exclusive on SBS.



The latest episode takes a look at the rise of Dutch superstar Memphis Depay, the Korea Republic’s preparations for Qatar and a look at the record-breaking goalkeepers who have graced the World Cup.





All 15 episodes of Countdown to Qatar so far can be watched via SBS On Demand here with more episodes coming to the platform when they become available.





And if that’s not enough to satiate your sport hunger, new episodes of the documentary series The Rising should do the trick.



The program looks at the achievements and contributions to the world of sport from athletes of colour - with superstars such as Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton featured.





The latest episode takes a look at the career of basketball superstar Michael Jordan and how he changed sport both on and off the playing field.



