Fritz and Cilic join De Minaur, Alcaraz for 2023 Kooyong Classic

International tennis stars Taylor Fritz and Marian Cilic are the latest names confirmed for the 2023 return of the Kooyong Classic in Victoria.

cilic fritz.jpg

International tennis stars, Croatian Marian Cilic (L) and American Taylor Fritz (R). Source: Getty

World number 11 Fritz and former US Open champion Cilic will line up alongside World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Alex de Minaur in what's shaping up as an impressive array of talent for the event.

Alcaraz and De Minaur were the first to be confirmed for the three day tournament, set to be the perfect preparation for the Australian Open which commences four days after the Kooyong Classic in January.
Fritz will enter the Classic off the back of a career year in 2022, where the American reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing at Kooyong for the first time and experiencing the Club,” Fritz said.

"The matches I get to play there will be the perfect preparation for the Australian Open.”
Cilic returns to Kooyong boasting an impressive 20 ATP singles titles and appearances in the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon to go along with his 2014 US Open title.

Tournament director Peter Johnston said the additions of Fritz and Cilic alongside De Minaur and Alcaraz make the Kooyong Classic a premiere event for tennis fans as a curtain-raiser for the Australian Open.

“It’s fantastic to have Taylor playing at Kooyong for the first time and to welcome Marin back for the 2023 tournament,” Johnston said in a release on Friday.

“With these two stars, Alex and the newly crowned US Open champion and World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the field, the 2023 Care A2+ Kooyong Classic is shaping up as a “must see” for fans in January.

"We look forward to announcing more players shortly."

The 2023 Kooyong Classic will be broadcast and live-streamed on SBS and SBS On Demand from January 10-12.
Published 7 October 2022 at 12:01pm, updated 7 October 2022 at 12:05pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

