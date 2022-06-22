Froome named in Israel-Premier Tech's Tour de France squad

Froome made his return to the Grand Tour in 2021, having missed the past three editions due to a high-speed crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019.





The four-time champion has struggled to replicate his past form since returning to racing, though this season has seen signs of improvement.





"It's awesome to be starting my 10th Tour de France with Israel-Premier Tech," Froome, 37, said.





"I've worked exceptionally hard this year and I'm looking forward to giving it my all.





"We've got a great group of riders in the lineup and we can't wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen."



Last month, Froome finished 11th at the Mercan-Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes, a race won by teammate Jakob Fuglsang.





Fuglsang will assume the lead role at La Grande Boucle, where he and Michael Woods will hope to secure the Israeli squad their first-ever stage win at the Tour.





Joining Froome, Fuglsang and Woods are: Hugo Houle, Simon Clarke, Daryl Impey, Omer Goldstein and Krists Neilands.



