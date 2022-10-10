Funding shortfall curtails 2022 W Series season

Rumours that the series was in serious financial trouble first came to light on the Friday of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, when a prominent backer of the series failed to deliver on much needed funds to ensure the long term future. This meant that the remaining two rounds in the United States and Mexico at the end of October were put into serious doubt.





W Series founder and CEO, Catherine Bond Muir, assured the wider community and its fans after Singapore that they were hoping for a solution to end the season on a high note.





However, the news broke early this morning AEDT that the series was over for this year.





“It’s with both great sadness and frustration that we announce that our much-anticipated final three races of the 2022 season in Austin and Mexico City will not go ahead,” Bond Muir said in a statement.





“As a start-up in only our third season of racing, we are always working hard to ensure regularity of funding as we continue to grow our business, but due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside of W Series’ control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us. Therefore, we have been forced to make the unfortunate decision not to complete our scheduled calendar this season.”





The early end to the 2022 season means that Jamie Chadwick won her third straight series title, winning five of the seven completed rounds this year. Her crash and subsequent race retirement in Singapore the only blemish to a perfect finishing record in her three seasons of competition.



Newly crowned and three times W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images “Firstly I want to thank W Series for the opportunity they have given me,” Chadwick said on Instagram.





“It’s been life changing and I am so grateful to everyone that has been involved and supported me to this point. We all wanted to finish this season on track but I am very proud to be a 3x Champion.”



The abrupt end to the season has been met with widespread sadness and disappointment, with many hoping the series will recover and take to the grid next year.





“For all its detractors, the W Series had a legitimate and significant place in motorsport,” said Formula 1 Editor of Speedcafe, Mat Coch.





“Since cars have competed against each other, the sport has typically struggled to attract female participation, as drivers, engineers, team owners. But it remains very male dominated which demonstrates that the existing structures that are in place to promote female participation don't work.





“The W Series addressed that point, and while it probably wasn't the final solution to gender equality in motorsport, it was a step in the right direction, and it was better than doing nothing.”



Australia's sole W Series representative in the first two seasons, Caitlin Wood, told SBS Sport her sadness regarding the plight that the series is currently facing.





"It’s obviously a shame that they have had to end their 2022 season early, a big congratulations to Jamie for her third championship in a row," Wood said.





"It would have obviously been nice to finish the last three races for everyone involved, so hopefully they can find the investment they need to keep going in 2023."





Despite the positive intentions of the series as a whole, W Series has not been without its detractors and critics. One of the most vocal opponents of the series has been British driver Pippa Mann, a seven times starter of the Indianapolis 500.





Mann expressed extreme disdain for the series' creation from the moment the series was announced in 2018, saying that it was segregating female drivers and was a massive step backwards.





Since the news broke that the series was in financial trouble, Mann took to Twitter and doubled down on her stance against the concept.





“Women have competed in motorsport for decades,” Mann said online. “Try funding them as equals and watch the results. Women don’t need their own series in motorsport, and never have. They need funding. Period”





Although the season is over for now, the W Series has already pledged to be back bigger and stronger for 2023.





“While we aren’t in a position to make a formal announcement yet, there are many positive conversations ongoing and all parties share our passion for and belief in our mission to provide our incredible field of women drivers a platform to showcase their talents and to race in front of enthusiastic fans all around the world,” said Bond Muir.





“We are doing everything we can to ensure the long-term financial health of our business and we look forward to W Series’ continued growth and success.”



