Gardner joins WorldSBK after messy MotoGP exit

With only two rounds remaining in the 2022 Superbike World Championship on SBS , the grid for the 2023 season is beginning to unravel as more big names are announced.



The latest to join the WorldSBK grid ahead of next year is Remy Gardner, who returns to the Championships for the first time since 2016 to bring some Australian representation to the event.





The 24-year-old is set to join the GRT Yamaha team amid his acrimonious split from MotoGP outfit Tech3 KTM late last month after only one season in the premier class.



Gardner claimed that he was "not ready" to depart from the MotoGP side after he was reportedly dismissed for unprofessional behaviour - claims which were denied by a KTM representative.





However, Gardner's subsequent arrival to the WorldSBK was welcomed by Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, Andrea Dosoli.





“Remy is an exciting young talent, who boasts an impressive career inside the Grand Prix paddock," he said.





"We are obviously delighted to have a rider on board who’s not only shown great progression but has experience at the top level of motorcycle racing. We believe that he is the perfect fit for Yamaha’s WorldSBK programme and are keen to see what he can do on one of our R1 WorldSBK machines.



Gardner joined the Moto2 European Championship in 2016, where he would go onto claim six wins and 17 podium finishes across four different teams before eventually being crowned Moto2 World Champion with Red Bull KTM Ajo last year.





He graduated to the MotoGP as a result, claiming four points-scoring finishes during the 2022 season, but none in the top ten before his sensational axing from KTM.





