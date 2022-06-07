Gaudu stuns van Aert for Dauphiné stage win

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won Sstage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné after he beat a prematurely celebrating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a reduced sprint atop the category 2 ascent to Chastreix-Sancy.





Van Aert posted up to salute the win as he approached the line, but Gaudu snuck past in the last moments to claim the victory. Van Aert did have a good consolation prize, as he reclaimed the yellow jersey after overnight leader Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) was distanced on the final climb.



“I haven’t had a win like that since the start of the year,” said Gaudu. “After all my problems in March and April, that does me a lot of good. The doubts are behind me. It’s promising for what’s to come, because my legs responded well on the climb.”





Victor Lafay (Cofidis) was third on the day, with van Aert lead at the top of the general classification sitting at 6 seconds over Gaudu ahead of the individual



time trial tomorrow.

