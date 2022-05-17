Girmay taken to hospital after historic Giro d'Italia victory

Girmay became the first black African to win a stage at a Grand Tour overnight, having held off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a tense sprint finish to Stage 10.





The Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider had finished behind van der Poel in the opening stage, but got the better of his rival in Jesi with a win that now takes him within three points of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the top of the maglia ciclamino classification.





Girmay’s triumph, however, came at a cost; with race organisers RCS Sport later confirming that the 22-year-old had been sent to hospital for additional checks to his eye after it was struck by a champagne cork.





“After the ceremony, Girmay could no longer see,” team doctor Piet Daneels told Sporza .









“We immediately came to the hospital of Jesi, here he was treated well. He had a bleeding in the anterior chamber of the eye.





“Such bleeding is not threatening to the eye itself, but it is important that this is monitored.”





Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux later confirmed that Girmay had returned to his team hotel, though it remains to be seen whether their prized rider will take part in Stage 11.





“At the moment it is better,” Daneels added. “He looks back. But to decide whether he starts tomorrow, that will have to take another night.





“As it stands now, I don’t think there is permanent damage, but we have to wait and see.





“There will be a new evaluation tomorrow, but we will be careful with this incident.”









University ophthalmologist Carina Koppen was equally coy on Girmay’s chances during an interview with De Wereld Vandaag on Radio 1 , admitting: “it is difficult to make statements”.





“Even if the injuries heal well and if he doesn’t suffer any permanent damage, his vision may still be very limited,” Koppen said.





“Perhaps he cannot see anything from the affected eye or if he lacks depth perception, then Girmay cannot continue racing.”



