Giro d'Italia

Giro chaos continues as Rubio wins truncated Stage 13

The wild weather in Italy wreaked havoc at the Giro d'Italia once again in Stage 13 as Einer Rubio (Movistar) came out victorious in Crans-Montana.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 13

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 19: Einer Augusto Rubio of Colombia and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner competes during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 13 a 75km stage from Le Chable to Crans-Montana - Valais 1456m - Stage shortened due to the adverse weather conditions / #UCIWT / on May 19, 2023 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,) Source: Getty / Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Rubio proved strongest from a finishing group of three as he beat out Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) and Alexander Cepeda (EF Education EasyPost) in the final push to the line for his first Grand Tour victory.

Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) retained the maglia rosa as the overall contenders mostly exercised caution on the day due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Finally, my big day. I was looking for it, I worked really hard for this," Rubio said after the stage.
"I really wanted to prepare for this Giro. I had problems the other day because of the weather, it was really hard. I knew I couldn't give up, I wanted to keep looking for opportunities. Thankfully my dream came true today."

With dangerous conditions on the descent of the Grand St Bernard prompting a riders' vote to amend the course, race organisers were forced to apply an 'Extreme Weather Protocol' to the stage and it was reduced from 199 to 74.6 kilometres as the peloton set off from the base of the Croix de Coeur.
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Stage 13 - Replay Part 1 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 13 - Replay Part 2 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 13 - Extended Highlights - Giro d'Italia 2023

The day's breakaway formed on the ascent, with an attack from Cepeda followed by Pinot, Rubio, Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën), Derek Gee and Matthew Riccitello (both Israel Premier-Tech).

Pinot attacked over the top of the Croix de Coeur to thin out the leading group to four with only Rubio, Gee and Cepeda able to follow the Frenchman.

Gee was then distanced as the group made their way up the Crans-Montana climb and it was three to contest the finish, with Cepeda sprinting early before Rubio came around him to win the day, Pinot unable to secure a victory in the final year of his career.

The Giro d'Italia continues tonight with Stage 14, a 193-kilometre mostly flat day from Sierre to Cassano Magnago. Watch the action live from 7:55pm (AEST) on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 20 May 2023 7:39am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

dauphine.jpg

Criterium du Dauphine headlines jam-packed June on SBS Sport

SBS Sport

03:00

Stage 13 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

51:59

Stage 13 - Extended Highlights - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 12

Berwick holds his own in Giro breakaway: 'I'm not doing sh*t'

Giro d'Italia

02:55

Stage 12 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 11

Ackermann breaks drought with photo-finish Giro win

Giro d'Italia

giro.jpg

Wild weather, COVID and crashes: All the Giro casualties

Giro d'Italia

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France