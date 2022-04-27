Giro d'Italia 2022: Stage-by-Stage

'The hardest race in the most beautiful place' is the tagline for the Giro d'Italia and the 105th edition of the great Italian race looks to be no exception for viewers in Australia.





The race is set to start in Hungary, with the picturesque Lake Balaton to feature as the riders tackle the opening three stages of the Giro.

A peloton of elite stars of the sport will have to race over some of the hardest ascents in Italy, with Mount Etna, Blockhaus and the Marmolada all key summit finishes ahead of the final time trial in Verona.

Australian stars Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) are set to race the Italian Grand Tour, with Porte looking to contest the battle for the overall win, while Ewan will be on the hunt for stages in a race where he has five stage victories already in his career.

All 21 stages of the Giro d'Italia will be live in full on SBS On Demand with television coverage on SBS starting later each night. There are two times to watch the daily highlights one-hour highlights show; 7.00am and 5.00pm (4.30pm on weekends).

With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via

throughout the three-week race, SBS is the place to be for all things Giro d'Italia.

Stage-by-Stage Guide to the Giro d'Italia on SBS

Stage 1 - Budapest to Visegrád - 195 km - Friday, May 6

Stage 1 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

The route runs completely flat route across the Hungarian lowlands, only to rise in the final 5 kilometres, which are entirely uphill.

Past the Danube, the route runs through a valley until 3.8 km to go. From here on, the course makes for the castle, with gradients around 5%, nearing 8% for a short stretch, and with a few hairpins before the home straight.

Broadcast:

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)

Stage 2 - Budapest TT - 9.2 km - Saturday, May 7

Stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A short ITT on wide and well-paved urban roads, from Pest to Buda. Starting from the Heroes’ Square, the route heads towards the Danube, which separates the two souls of the city. Taking in several bends, the stage course reaches the riverside, passes the neo‑Gothic Parliament and crosses the Danube to roll along the opposite bank. Moving away from the river, the route takes in the closing climb.

The final 1500 m run entirely uphill. Past the intermediate split, the route takes the climb leading to the castle, hitting the maximum gradient of 14%. The route then continues at around 4%, taking in a few hairpins, all the way to the finish square in Buda.

Broadcast:

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)

Stage 3 - Kaposvár to Balatonfüred - 201 km - Sunday, May 8

Stage 3 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A stage around Lake Balaton, the Hungarian sea. At first, the route approaches the lake on mildly undulating roads. Past Nagykanizsa, the route heads markedly towards the Balaton, mildly undulating all the way to the shore.

Skirting along the lakeshore for the final 50 km, the route takes in one last, short climb by the Tihany Abbey. The stage finale is flat and mostly straight, with just a few mild bends.

Broadcast:

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Rest Day - Monday, May 9

Stage 4 - Avola to Etna-Nicolosi - 172 km - Tuesday, May 10

Stage 4 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A stage through inland Sicily with a summit finish on the volcano. The stage starts in Avola, passing Noto (the capital of Sicilian Baroque), Pantalica and Vizzini. In the approach to the volcano, the route undulates continuously, with no major climbs.

The stage finishes by the Rifugio Sapienza, as it has tackled before in the Giro, but the final ascent is new.

Broadcast:

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 5 - Catania to Messina - 174 km - Wednesday, May 11

Stage 5 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

The Portella Mandrazzi is the main difficulty on this 174 km stage, but it should still be one for the sprinters in Sicily. Messina is the hometown of Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali, and the last stage here was taken out by Fernando Gaviria.

Broadcast:

7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 6 - Palmi to Scalea - 192 km - Thursday, May 12

Stage 6 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

The route enters urban Scalea for the stage finale, which is raced on wide, straight and well-paved roads, with one last roundabout at the 3 km mark.

Broadcast:

8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 7 - Diamante to Potenza - 196 km - Friday, May 13

Stage 7 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A very challenging stage across the Southern Apennines. The start along the coast is the only flat stretch of a mountainous day in the saddle. After climbing the Passo della Colla and reaching Lauria, the stage tackles the Monte Sirino.

The route then hits Viggiano, clears the challenging Montagna Grande di Viggiano, and then takes in the final ascent of Sellata before reaching Potenza.

The final kilometres are raced entirely on urban roads. The route runs uphill across the inner city, with sharp gradients at points, and then descends along wide and well-paved avenues. There is a short tunnel at the 2 km marker, leading into the finish avenue. The last 350 m have an average 8% gradient, topping out at 13%.

Broadcast:

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 8 - Napoli to Napoli - 153 km - Saturday, May 14

Stage 8 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

This challenging and intense stage, raced entirely on urban roads, sets off passing over the finish line. The route climbs up the Posillipo hill, heading to Bacoli and taking a loop along the coast. Past Bacoli, the riders will cover the Monte di Procida circuit (19 km) four times.

The roads here are well surfaced but narrow, with a succession of bends and constantly changing gradients. Past Torregaveta, in Baia, the route kicks up at a 14% gradient to Lago Lucino, where the riders will leave the circuit at the end of the last lap. The route goes back to Bacoli and Posillipo along the same route, with a long descent down the Via Petrarca leading to the final kilometres in the city centre.

The last 3 pan-flat kilometres run eastwards along the Via Dohrn and Via Caracciolo. At the last km, the route takes a U‑turn at a roundabout, and returns along the Via Caracciolo all the way to the finish. The home straight (900 m) is on tarmac.

Broadcast:

9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 9 - Isernia to Blockhaus - 191 km - Sunday, May 15

Stage 9 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A key summit finish ahead of the second rest day of the 2022 Giro across the Apennines, with over 5,000 metres in elevation gain. Shortly after the start, the route clears the Valico del Macerone and the challenging Rionero Sannitico ascent, continuing uphill all the way to Roccaraso. A long undulating descent follows, leading to the foot of the first ascent to Passo Lanciano. Next, the route drops into Lettomanoppello, cutting across a few urban areas, and starts to go up again in Scafa.

The last 13 km go up steadily on narrow road, with several hairpins. Gradients are over 9% for almost 10 km, with peaks reaching as high as 14%. There is a very short descending section 500 m before the finish. The home straight (200 m long) has an uphill gradient of approx. 8%.

Broadcast:

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Rest Day - Monday, May 16

Stage 10 - Pescara to Jesi - 196 km - Tuesday, May 17

Stage 10 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

The stage is clearly divided into two parts. It begins pan-flat along the Statale Adriatica, where the main obstacles along the course are the ones typically found in urban areas. In the second half, conversely, the route takes in a succession of mild and steep ascents or even ‘walls’, with no pause for breath.

As the profile changes, the roads become narrower and steeper, and slightly damaged at points. The course then takes in consecutive ascents to Civitanova Alta (up to Crocette di Montecosaro), Recanati, Filottrano, Santa Maria Nova and Monsano. Past Monsano, the finish will be just 9 km away.

The route drops down quickly on wide roads into Jesi, with approximately 1,400 m to go. A right-hander leads into the home straight, on a 2% incline.

Broadcast:

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Parmigiano - 203 km - Wednesday, May 18

Stage 11 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A pan-flat stage across the lowlands of Emilia-Romagna, on straight and mostly wide roads. As the stage passes through several urban areas, roundabouts, traffic islands and street furniture will be found along the route.

Broadcast:

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 12 - Parma to Genova - 204 km - Thursday, May 19

Stage 12 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A challenging stage across the Apennines. The route ascends steadily with very mild gradients from Parma, along the Taro river valley, entering Liguria through the uncomplicated Passo del Bocco. A long and technical descent follows, leading towards Carasco and into the Val Fontanabuona. The route then tackles the Colletta di Boasi and the Valico di Trensasco. The riders will pass along the motorway and cross the new San Giorgio bridge, heading for the finale in the city centre.

Over the last 2 km, the road is straight, wide and well paved, slightly uphill, and with only one bend at the final kilometre marker.

Broadcast:

7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 13 - Sanremo to Cuneo - 150 km - Friday, May 20

Stage 13 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

After tackling one single climb, the Colle di Nava, in the first part of the route, the stage takes a long ride through the Cuneo plain.

At the entrance of the old townin Cuneo, the riders will ride on flagstone for 800 metres, before taking in the last km. The home straight is on tarmac road, with a 2.5% gradient.

Broadcast:

9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 14 - Santena to Torino - 147 km - Saturday, May 21

Stage 14 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A short but intense stage, the overall elevation gain, when compared to the stage length, is worthy of an Alpine stage. The opening kilometres from Santena to the foot of the first climb are the only flat stretch of the stage.

The route ascends from Rivodora to Superga, taking in two laps of a 36.4‑km circuit that includes climbs up to Superga and the Colle della Maddalena. The former is 5 km long, with gradients hovering around 10%, and topping out at 14%. The latter is much shorter; it winds its way along a narrow road across the woods, with maximum 20% gradients. A technical descent then leads all the way to the finish.

After clearing the Colle della Maddalena, the route drops into Valsalice, with some technical sections as it passes through urban areas. The gradients then go up again, up to Parco del Nobile. The last 4 km are run entirely downhill, mostly on narrow roads. The road then opens out past the last kilometre, in urban Torino, and levels out with approx. 700 m to go.

Broadcast:

8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne - 178 km - Sunday, May 22

Stage 15 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A colossal Alpine stage across the Aosta Valley. Initially, the route runs through the Canavese and the Dora Baltea valley, all the way to Aosta. The stage course then takes in three long consecutive ascents to Pila, Verrogne and Cogne.

At over 10 km each, these climbs are on wide and well-paved roads, with a number of hairpins in-between. Each is followed by a fast, techincal descent. At over 22 km, the steep, final climb eventually becomes a long false-flat up all the way to the finish. Over the last 4 km, from the centre of Cogne all the way to the finish, the gradient hovers around 2.5%.

Broadcast:

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Rest Day, Monday May 23

Stage 16 - Salò to Aprica - 202 km - Tuesday, May 24

Stage 16 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A very difficult stage across the Alps, with over 5,000 metres in vertical altitude gain. The stage begins in Valsabbia, going up, and takes in a long climb (nearly 30 km) leading to the 2,000m altitude mark atop the Goletto di Cadino.

The route then tackles the Passo del Mortirolo coming from Monno. Three km before the summit, the road narrows and the gradients rise. A technical descent follows, leading to Grosio on narrow roads. After a flat stretch, the route goes up again, heading for Teglio (on narrowed roadway, with gradients even exceeding 15% at points), and then descends rapidly towards Tresenda, before the closing ascent up the Valico di Santa Cristina.

The route winds its way in hairpins through the woods, with sharp gradients, before dropping sharply and rapidly into the finish. The descent from the Valico di Santa Cristina to the finish is highly technical, on narrow roads and with sharp gradients. In the closing stretch, the route rises steadily at around 3% all the way to the finish.

Broadcast:

6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 17 - Ponte di Legno to Lavarone -168 km - Wednesday, May 25

Stage 17 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

This mountain stage is divided into two parts: it starts uphill, heading towards Passo del Tonale, and then continues mostly downhill for over 70 kilometres, through the Val di Sole and the Val di Non. After crossing the Adige, the route ascends to Palù di Giovo, passing through the Valle dei Mocheni and reaching Pergine Valsugana to tackle the two closing climbs.

The Valico del Vetriolo is long but manageable (average 7% gradient), whilst the Menador ascent (Kaiserjägerstrasse) is narrow at points, with tunnels carved out in the rock, and gradients constantly over 10%. Past Monterovere, the finish will only be a few undulating kilometres away.

After the KOM and a short descent, the route goes up again, until the 4 km marker, and then drops down once more on wide roads. The final 700 metres run on a slight incline.

Broadcast:

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 18 - Borgo Valsugana to Treviso - 152 km - Thursday, May 26

Stage 18 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

The route connects the Valsugana and the Venetian Plain through the Scale di Primolano and the Muro di Ca’ del Poggio, leading to Treviso along straight and usually wide roads.

The final 11 kilometre circuit is played out on wide and flat roads, with the exception of a slightly narrower sector, from the 4 to the 2 km marker, and of a sharper corner with 3 km to go. Over the last 2 km, the road opens up, with just a final bend 1,200 m before the finish.

Broadcast:

9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 19 - Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte - 177 km - Friday, May 27

Stage 19 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A challenging mountain stage, crossing over to Slovenia and closing with a summit finish. Starting in Marano Lagunare, the route cuts across the lowlands all the way to the morainic hills around Fagagna and Majano. The stage course crosses Buja, runs past the Grotte di Villanova (a short but intense climb) and tackles the Passo di Tanamea.

The route enters Slovenia through the Uccea pass, leading directly to Kobarid (Caporetto). Here, the peloton will tackle Mt. Kolovrat, ascending at nearly 10% for 10 km (with gradients easing off for a short stretch halfway up the climb). After clearing the Passo Solarie, a long false-flat down leads back to Italy, snaking through the woods. Starting in Cividale del Friuli, the peloton will tackle the closing climb to the Castelmonte sanctuary.

The final climb is 7 km long, with a short downhill stretch after 2.5 km. The sharpest gradients (up to 13%) are found at the foot of the climb, and when the road starts to go up again after the fall. The roadway is wide and well surfaced.

Broadcast:

8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 20 - Belluno to Marmolada (Passo Fedaia) - 168 km - Saturday, May 28

Stage 20 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

A colossal stage through the Dolomites, culminating in the last summit finish of the 2022 Giro d’Italia. Starting in Belluno, and taking a short diversion across the valley of the Piave river through Sedico, Santa Giustina and Sospirolo, the route passes Agordo and Cencenighe, crossing the Val Cordevole upstream.

The stage finale features three consecutive climbs: Passo di San Pellegrino (with gradients exceeding 15% past Falcade), Passo Pordoi (the 2022 Cima Coppi), and Passo Fedaia, where the gradients hover steadily above 10%, topping out at 18% in the 6 km past Malga Ciapela.

The ramps are steep over the last 14 km. After a technical ascent from Caprile to Rocca Pietore, the route becomes a 2% false-flat. The gradients go up again past Sottoguda, then the road dips a little before Malga Ciapela. The average gradient over the last 6 km is around 12%, with pinches up to 18%.

Broadcast:

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Stage 21 - Verona ITT - 17.4 km - Sunday, May 29

Stage 21 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile Source: RCS

An individual time trial on the Torricelle Circuit (the same as in the 2004 Road World Championships), covered counter-clockwise. The first part is on broad, straight boulevards, followed by an ascent sloping for 4.5 km at 5% in a series of steps. The split time will be taken past the Torricella Massimiliana summit.

The route then descends for 4 km, and then the last 3 km are along the city streets, with some sharp bends, which lead all the way to the finish in Piazza Bra and the Verona Arena.

Broadcast:

9:45pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)