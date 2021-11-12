Giro d'Italia full route confirmed as one for the climbers

SBS will broadcast the 2022 Giro d'Italia live, free and in HD with all the action from every stage coming direct to your device of choice. SBS On Demand is the place to catch up, with all the highlights, replays and key moments available after each stage.





The Giro d'Italia route has been released over the course of the past week, with the depart in Hungary followed by release of the sprint, mountain and hilly stages. The race will conclude with RCS Sport completed its protracted route presentation on Thursday by confirming that the race will conclude with a 17.1km time trial finishing in the Arena in Verona.

The Giro also includes a 9.2km time trial on stage 2, giving the event its lowest total mileage against the clock since 1962. On that occasion, there were no time trials on the route as Franco Balmamion claimed the first of his two consecutive overall victories.

The race will get underway in Budapest on May 6, while the first action on Italian roads will come after a transfer to Sicily prior to Stage 4, with a summit finish at Mount Etna to light up the battle for the maglia rosa. The flight from Hungary to the south of Italy will see the riders given an extra rest day in 2022, three rather than the normal two.

Stage 4 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Source: RCS

A summit finish on the Blockhaus on Stage 9 brings the first week to a close, while the second week will feature a number of hilly stages, including finales for puncheurs in Jesi, Genoa and Turin, before the route returns to the mountains with a finish to Cogne on Stage 15.

Stage 9 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Source: RCS

The third week is all about the climbing, beginning with consecutive mountain stages, as Stage 16 brings the race over the infamous ascent of the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina to Aprica, while Stage 17 to Lavarone features the tough Salita del Menador.

Following a tricky medium mountain stage in Friuli with an uphill finish at Castelmonte on Stage 19, the Giro's final weekend takes in a demanding Dolomite tappone over the Passo San Pellegrino, Passo Pordoi and Passo di Fedaia ahead of the final time trial to Verona.

With a total of 51,000m of climbing across the three weeks and with the reduced time-trialling, it may open up the fight for the pink jersey to more riders without top ability against the clock.

Giro d'Italia 2022 Stages

Stage 1, May 6: Budapest – Visegrád, 195km

Stage 2, May 7: Budapest – Budapest, 9.2km (ITT)

Stage 3, May 8: Kaposvár – Balatonfüred, 201km

Rest Day 1, May 9 - Transfer to Sicily

Stage 4, May 10: Avola – Etna, 166km

Stage 5, May 11: Catania – Messina, 172km

Stage 6, May 12: Palmi – Scalea, 192km

Stage 7, May 13: Diamante – Potenza, 198km

Stage 8, May 14: Napoli – Napoli, 149km

Stage 9, May 15: Isernia – Blockhaus, 187km

Rest Day 2, May 16

Stage 10, May 17: Pescara – Jesi, 194km

Stage 11, May 18: Santarcangelo di Romagna – Reggio Emilia, 201km

Stage 12, May 19: Parma – Genova, 186km

Stage 13, May 20: Sanremo – Cuneo, 157km

Stage 14, May 21: Santena – Torino, 153km

Stage 15, May 22: Rivarolo Canavese – Cogne, 177km

Rest Day 3, May 23

Stage 16, May 24: Salò – Aprica, 200km

Stage 17, May 25: Ponte di Legno – Lavarone, 165km

Stage 18, May 26: Borgo Valsugana – Treviso, 146km

Stage 19, May 27: Marano Lagunare – Castelmonte, 178km

Stage 20, May 28: Belluno – Passo Fedaia/Marmolada, 165km

Stage 21, May 29: Verona – Verona, 17.1km (ITT)