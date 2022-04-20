All the Giro d'Italia action gets underway on Friday, May 6 with the opening stage LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8:10pm (AEST) before the SBS broadcast starts at 10:50pm.
Giro d'Italia headlines monster May sport offering on SBS
The first blockbuster Grand Tour of the year takes centre stage on SBS in May, with live football and motorsport as well as a host of great sport programs each and every week making up a massive viewing slate for every fan to enjoy.
Advertisement
There'll also be a daily highlights show on SBS the day after each stage, so you can catch up on everything Giro from 7am (AEST) or after work at 5pm (AEST).
Top-flight Italian football is available in May too, with the semi-finals and final of the Women's Coppa Italia available on SBS On Demand.
Watch full replays of both semi-finals as Juventus take on AC Milan and Empoli go up against AS Roma, before the winners meet in the final on Saturday, May 21 which will be streamed LIVE. Keep an eye on this article, as times for the final are yet to be confirmed.
If you like Formula 1, you'll like the all-female version in the W Series, with races streaming live on SBS On Demand throughout May.
Catch every lap from Miami starting from 11:10pm (AEST) on Saturday, May 7 before drivers take on the Barcelona circuit later in the month with the first race from 3:25am (AEST) on Friday, May 20.
More motorsports action comes to SBS in May with Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship LIVE on the main channel.
All the high-octane action of Round 3 kicks off on Sunday, March 1 from 1pm (AEST), before Round 4 takes place on Sunday, March 29.
If that wasn't enough, gymnastics fans can also enjoy multiple replays of global rhythmic, artistic and trampoline events via SBS On Demand in May, as the FIG competitions continue to showcase the greatest gymnasts in the world performing at the elite level.
Rounding out the sport offering are great documentaries and programs to get you even more excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and extended highlights from all of the best cycling races, motorsports and gymnastics events.
There's something in May for each and every sports fan to enjoy, so tune in and get your fix on SBS.
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga
1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Extended highlights: Women's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Extended highlights: Men's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 4
5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022
8:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8pm before VICELAND broadcast begins at 11pm
Monday, May 2
Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Empoli v AS Roma
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Juventus v AC Milan
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Friday, May 6
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)
Saturday, May 7
Cycling: Stage 1 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 5
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2
9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Qualifying
11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 8
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 1
4:25am - 5:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 2 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup 2022: The Journey
3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 5: Emma McKeon, Swimming
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 9
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 2
12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 3 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 10
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 11
Cycling: Stage 4 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5
7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 12
Cycling: Stage 5 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6
8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Friday, May 13
Cycling: Stage 6 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7
7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 14
Cycling: Stage 7 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Rising - Episode 12: The Salute, 1968
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 6: Angela Lee, MMA
2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 6
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 16
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8
9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Cycling: Stage 8 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
The Rising - Episode 13: Lewis Hamilton
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1
3:30pm - 4:30 (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9
7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Monday, May 16
Cycling: Stage 9 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 17
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 18
Cycling: Stage 10 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 19
Cycling: Stage 11 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12
7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 20
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1
3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 12 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13
9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2
10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 21
Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 13 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku
2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
The Rising - Episode 14: Willie Mays
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14
8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 22
Cycling: Stage 14 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Spain
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 8
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Extended highlights - Tour of Hungary 2022
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 23
Cycling: Stage 15 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 24
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16
6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 25
Cycling: Stage 16 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17
8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 26
Cycling: Stage 17 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18
9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 27
Cycling: Stage 18 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19
8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Saturday, May 28
Cycling: Stage 19 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Cup Series, Italy
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Cup Challenge, Bulgaria
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Extended highlights: World Superbikes Championships - Estoril, Portugal
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 9
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2
3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 29
Cycling: Stage 20 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Portugal
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Bulgaria
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 10
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21
9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 30
Cycling: Stage 21 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Top-flight Italian football is available in May too, with the semi-finals and final of the Women's Coppa Italia available on SBS On Demand.
Watch full replays of both semi-finals as Juventus take on AC Milan and Empoli go up against AS Roma, before the winners meet in the final on Saturday, May 21 which will be streamed LIVE. Keep an eye on this article, as times for the final are yet to be confirmed.
If you like Formula 1, you'll like the all-female version in the W Series, with races streaming live on SBS On Demand throughout May.
Catch every lap from Miami starting from 11:10pm (AEST) on Saturday, May 7 before drivers take on the Barcelona circuit later in the month with the first race from 3:25am (AEST) on Friday, May 20.
More motorsports action comes to SBS in May with Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship LIVE on the main channel.
All the high-octane action of Round 3 kicks off on Sunday, March 1 from 1pm (AEST), before Round 4 takes place on Sunday, March 29.
If that wasn't enough, gymnastics fans can also enjoy multiple replays of global rhythmic, artistic and trampoline events via SBS On Demand in May, as the FIG competitions continue to showcase the greatest gymnasts in the world performing at the elite level.
Rounding out the sport offering are great documentaries and programs to get you even more excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and extended highlights from all of the best cycling races, motorsports and gymnastics events.
There's something in May for each and every sports fan to enjoy, so tune in and get your fix on SBS.
Sunday, May 1
Sport on SBS in May
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga
1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Extended highlights: Women's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Extended highlights: Men's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 4
5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022
8:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8pm before VICELAND broadcast begins at 11pm
Monday, May 2
Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Empoli v AS Roma
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Juventus v AC Milan
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Friday, May 6
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)
Saturday, May 7
Cycling: Stage 1 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 5
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2
9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Qualifying
11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 8
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 1
4:25am - 5:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 2 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup 2022: The Journey
3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 5: Emma McKeon, Swimming
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 9
Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 2
12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 3 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 10
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 11
Cycling: Stage 4 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5
7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 12
Cycling: Stage 5 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6
8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Friday, May 13
Cycling: Stage 6 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7
7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 14
Cycling: Stage 7 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Rising - Episode 12: The Salute, 1968
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 6: Angela Lee, MMA
2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 6
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 16
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8
9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Cycling: Stage 8 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
The Rising - Episode 13: Lewis Hamilton
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1
3:30pm - 4:30 (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9
7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Monday, May 16
Cycling: Stage 9 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 17
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 18
Cycling: Stage 10 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 19
Cycling: Stage 11 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12
7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 20
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1
3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 12 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13
9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2
10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 21
Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Stage 13 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku
2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
The Rising - Episode 14: Willie Mays
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14
8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 22
Cycling: Stage 14 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Spain
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 8
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Extended highlights - Tour of Hungary 2022
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 23
Cycling: Stage 15 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 24
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16
6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 25
Cycling: Stage 16 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17
8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 26
Cycling: Stage 17 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18
9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 27
Cycling: Stage 18 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19
8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Saturday, May 28
Cycling: Stage 19 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Cup Series, Italy
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Cup Challenge, Bulgaria
Times TBC
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Extended highlights: World Superbikes Championships - Estoril, Portugal
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 9
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2
3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 29
Cycling: Stage 20 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Portugal
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Bulgaria
Full replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 10
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21
9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 30
Cycling: Stage 21 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022
7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.Watch now
Follow SBS Sport
13 min read
Published 20 April 2022 at 4:30pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS