Giro d'Italia headlines monster May sport offering on SBS

All the Giro d'Italia action gets underway on Friday, May 6 with the opening stage LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8:10pm (AEST) before the SBS broadcast starts at 10:50pm.





There'll also be a daily highlights show on

SBS

the day after each stage, so you can catch up on everything Giro from 7am (AEST) or after work at 5pm (AEST).

Top-flight Italian football is available in May too, with the semi-finals and final of the Women's Coppa Italia available on

SBS On Demand

.

Watch full replays of both semi-finals as Juventus take on AC Milan and Empoli go up against AS Roma, before the winners meet in the final on Saturday, May 21 which will be streamed LIVE. Keep an eye on this article, as times for the final are yet to be confirmed.

If you like Formula 1, you'll like the all-female version in the W Series, with races streaming live on

SBS On Demand

throughout May.

Catch every lap from Miami starting from 11:10pm (AEST) on Saturday, May 7 before drivers take on the Barcelona circuit later in the month with the first race from 3:25am (AEST) on Friday, May 20.

More motorsports action comes to

SBS

in May with Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship LIVE on the main channel.

All the high-octane action of Round 3 kicks off on Sunday, March 1 from 1pm (AEST), before Round 4 takes place on Sunday, March 29.

If that wasn't enough, gymnastics fans can also enjoy multiple replays of global rhythmic, artistic and trampoline events via

SBS On Demand

in May, as the FIG competitions continue to showcase the greatest gymnasts in the world performing at the elite level.

Rounding out the sport offering are great documentaries and programs to get you even more excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and extended highlights from all of the best cycling races, motorsports and gymnastics events.

There's something in May for each and every sports fan to enjoy, so tune in and get your fix on SBS.

Sport on SBS in May

Sunday, May 1

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga

1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Extended highlights: Women's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Extended highlights: Men's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022

4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 4

5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022

8:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8pm before VICELAND broadcast begins at 11pm

Monday, May 2

Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Empoli v AS Roma

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Juventus v AC Milan

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Friday, May 6

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)

Saturday, May 7

Cycling: Stage 1 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 5

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)

Motorsport: W Series Miami - Qualifying

11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 8

Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 1

4:25am - 5:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Cycling: Stage 2 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: FIFA World Cup 2022: The Journey

3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Sportswoman - Episode 5: Emma McKeon, Swimming

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Monday, May 9

Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 2

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Cycling: Stage 3 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, May 10

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Wednesday, May 11

Cycling: Stage 4 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5

7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Thursday, May 12

Cycling: Stage 5 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6

8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Friday, May 13

Cycling: Stage 6 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 14

Cycling: Stage 7 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Rising - Episode 12: The Salute, 1968

2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Sportswoman - Episode 6: Angela Lee, MMA

2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 6

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 16

3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8

9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 15

Cycling: Stage 8 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

The Rising - Episode 13: Lewis Hamilton

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1

3:30pm - 4:30 (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9

7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Monday, May 16

Cycling: Stage 9 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Tuesday, May 17

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Wednesday, May 18

Cycling: Stage 10 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Thursday, May 19

Cycling: Stage 11 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12

7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Friday, May 20

Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1

3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Cycling: Stage 12 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13

9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2

10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 21

Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Cycling: Stage 13 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku

2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

The Rising - Episode 14: Willie Mays

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14

8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Sunday, May 22

Cycling: Stage 14 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Spain

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 8

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Extended highlights - Tour of Hungary 2022

4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Monday, May 23

Cycling: Stage 15 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, May 24

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16

6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Wednesday, May 25

Cycling: Stage 16 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Thursday, May 26

Cycling: Stage 17 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18

9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Friday, May 27

Cycling: Stage 18 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19

8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Saturday, May 28

Cycling: Stage 19 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Cup Series, Italy

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Cup Challenge, Bulgaria

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Extended highlights: World Superbikes Championships - Estoril, Portugal

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 9

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2

3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Sunday, May 29

Cycling: Stage 20 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Portugal

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Bulgaria

Full replay available via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 10

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21

9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Monday, May 30

Cycling: Stage 21 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand