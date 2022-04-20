Giro d'Italia headlines monster May sport offering on SBS

The first blockbuster Grand Tour of the year takes centre stage on SBS in May, with live football and motorsport as well as a host of great sport programs each and every week making up a massive viewing slate for every fan to enjoy.

All the Giro d'Italia action gets underway on Friday, May 6 with the opening stage LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8:10pm (AEST) before the SBS broadcast starts at 10:50pm.

Advertisement
There'll also be a daily highlights show on SBS the day after each stage, so you can catch up on everything Giro from 7am (AEST) or after work at 5pm (AEST).

Top-flight Italian football is available in May too, with the semi-finals and final of the Women's Coppa Italia available on SBS On Demand.

Watch full replays of both semi-finals as Juventus take on AC Milan and Empoli go up against AS Roma, before the winners meet in the final on Saturday, May 21 which will be streamed LIVE. Keep an eye on this article, as times for the final are yet to be confirmed.

If you like Formula 1, you'll like the all-female version in the W Series, with races streaming live on SBS On Demand throughout May.

Catch every lap from Miami starting from 11:10pm (AEST) on Saturday, May 7 before drivers take on the Barcelona circuit later in the month with the first race from 3:25am (AEST) on Friday, May 20.

More motorsports action comes to SBS in May with Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship LIVE on the main channel.

All the high-octane action of Round 3 kicks off on Sunday, March 1 from 1pm (AEST), before Round 4 takes place on Sunday, March 29.

If that wasn't enough, gymnastics fans can also enjoy multiple replays of global rhythmic, artistic and trampoline events via SBS On Demand in May, as the FIG competitions continue to showcase the greatest gymnasts in the world performing at the elite level.

Rounding out the sport offering are great documentaries and programs to get you even more excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and extended highlights from all of the best cycling races, motorsports and gymnastics events.

There's something in May for each and every sports fan to enjoy, so tune in and get your fix on SBS.



Sport on SBS in May

Sunday, May 1

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga

1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Extended highlights: Women's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Extended highlights: Men's race - Liege Bastogne Liege 2022

4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 4

5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022

8:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand from 8pm before VICELAND broadcast begins at 11pm


Monday, May 2

Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Empoli v AS Roma

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Juventus v AC Milan

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Friday, May 6

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand 

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)



Saturday, May 7

Cycling: Stage 1 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 5

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)



Motorsport: W Series Miami - Qualifying

11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 8

Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 1

4:25am - 5:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Stage 2 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: FIFA World Cup 2022: The Journey

3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Sportswoman - Episode 5: Emma McKeon, Swimming

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Monday, May 9

Motorsport: W Series Miami - Race 2

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Stage 3 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, May 10

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 11

Cycling: Stage 4 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5

7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 12

Cycling: Stage 5 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6

8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Friday, May 13

Cycling: Stage 6 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 14

Cycling: Stage 7 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



The Rising - Episode 12: The Salute, 1968

2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Sportswoman - Episode 6: Angela Lee, MMA

2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 6

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 16

3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8

9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 15

Cycling: Stage 8 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS



The Rising - Episode 13: Lewis Hamilton

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1

3:30pm - 4:30 (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9

7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Monday, May 16

Cycling: Stage 9 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Tuesday, May 17

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 18

Cycling: Stage 10 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 19

Cycling: Stage 11 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12

7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Friday, May 20

Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1

3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Stage 12 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13

9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2

10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 21

Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Stage 13 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku

2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS



The Rising - Episode 14: Willie Mays

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14

8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)



Sunday, May 22

Cycling: Stage 14 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Spain

Full replay available via SBS On Demand



Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 8

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Extended highlights - Tour of Hungary 2022

4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Monday, May 23

Cycling: Stage 15 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, May 24

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16

6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 25

Cycling: Stage 16 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 26

Cycling: Stage 17 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18

9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Friday, May 27

Cycling: Stage 18 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19

8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Saturday, May 28

Cycling: Stage 19 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Cup Series, Italy

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Cup Challenge, Bulgaria

Times TBC

Full replay available via SBS On Demand



Motorsport: Extended highlights: World Superbikes Championships - Estoril, Portugal

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 9

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Lawn Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2

3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)



Sunday, May 29

Cycling: Stage 20 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Portugal

Full replay available via SBS On Demand



Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Bulgaria

Full replay available via SBS On Demand



Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Football: Countdown to Qatar 2022 - Episode 10

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21

9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Monday, May 30

Cycling: Stage 21 highlights show - Giro d'Italia 2022

7:00am - 8:00am and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
13 min read
Published 20 April 2022 at 4:30pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS