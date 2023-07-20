Tour de France

Groenewegen left fuming as Asgreen prevails from breakaway

Several key sprinters at the Tour de France were left to ponder what could have been on Stage 18 after their failure to catch the early breakaway on the final flat stage of the race.

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 18

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, FRANCE - JULY 20: Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Soudal - Quick Step celebrates at finish line winning in front of Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Lotto - Dstny (R) and Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (L) stage eighteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 184.9km stage from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse / #UCIWT / on July 20, 2023 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A day which was meant to be one for the sprinters ended in disappointment for those searching for an elusive stage victory at the Tour de France, as Stage 18 saw Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step) prevail after maintaining an early lead from a four-man break which included Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and Lotto-Dstny duo Pascal Eenkhoorn and Victor Campenaerts.
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula), who remains without a stage win at the 2023 race after failing to break Jasper Philipsen's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) run of four sprint victories, declined to speak to the media after the race.

The Dutch sprinter claimed that he felt well prepared to break his drought speaking shortly after Tuesday's time-trial.

"We all saw Philipsen is in really good shape but also my shape is really good. I feel actually not tired so that's a good sign. I'm ready for the last sprints and hopefully, we can get one," Groenewegen said.

However, it was not to be on the race's final flat stage, with Jayco-Alula director of high-performance Matt White venting his frustration to the press while suggesting that motorbikes may have influenced the finish with drafting.

"You watch television, you saw the final. It is what it is, isn't it?" White said. "I think there was interesting movement in the final there. It made for great television with so many motorbikes around, but it's disappointing.

"We committed today and to not catch that breakaway is disappointing."
Breakaway spoils sprinters' day as Asgreen sweeps to win

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Meanwhile, green jersey holder Philipsen expressed that he was surprised that the breakaway was able to hold its narrow margin, the Belgian being part of a depleted chasing peloton on the day which was clearly missing the likes of Asgreen's teammate Fabio Jakobsen, Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Campaenaerts' main man Caleb Ewan, who all abandoned the race in the first two weeks after their respective injuries.

"The last 15km was very fast. We were riding full gas and they never had more than one minute, and they stay in front, so they must have ridden also incredibly hard," Philipsen said.

But he knew in the sprint that catching them was a lost cause.

"I saw there were two Lottos, and they will not gamble," he added.

The peloton will tackle a hilly Stage 19 on Friday (AEST) which will likely act as a transition stage to the gruelling penultimate day of the race where they enter the mountains for the final time.
