Arctic Race of Norway

Groenewegen victorious in Stage 2 sprint at Arctic Race of Norway

BikeExchange-Jayco’s Dylan Groenewegen was the first to cross the finish line on Stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway.

Dylan Groenewegen wins Stage 2 of Arctic Race of N
It was a close bunch sprint to the end in soggy conditions - the Dutch rider hit out early with a powerful sprint and successfully held off Amaury Capiot (Arkéa Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies).

The win is Groenewegen’s seventh victory since joining BikeExchange-Jayco, after the Australian team put the 29-year-old in prime position to take the stage in Brønnøysund.
Advertisement
"It's not the normal lead-out train, we are also with general classification riders but they did an amazing job," Groenewegen said.

"It looked like a real lead-out train with Schultzy on the end to bring me in position.

"I started my sprint really early but I think it was enough. It's a nice win for me and for the team. Yesterday was a hard day. We're also good in the classification and now we have a stage win."
Stage 1 winner Axel Zingle (Cofidis) finished in the bunch, holding onto his yellow jersey while Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Capiot occupy second and third in the general standings respectively.

Watching Stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway LIVE tonight from 9:30pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand.
READ MORE
Aussies among overall contenders as Arctic Race of Norway starts
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 13 August 2022 at 2:59pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:26pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Dennis hospitalised as Gate claims Commonwealth Games gold in road race

Commonwealth Games

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

Baker sprints to Commonwealth gold in road race

Commonwealth Games

Once shunned, now shining - How Australia can follow England's footsteps

Football

Young Matildas 'together as one' and ready to take on U-20 World Cup

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The crowdfunded team looking to fill void in women's cycling development

Cycling

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta

Arctic Tour of Norway a race for the attackers LIVE on SBS

Cycling