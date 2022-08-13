Groenewegen victorious in Stage 2 sprint at Arctic Race of Norway

It was a close bunch sprint to the end in soggy conditions - the Dutch rider hit out early with a powerful sprint and successfully held off Amaury Capiot (Arkéa Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies).





The win is Groenewegen’s seventh victory since joining BikeExchange-Jayco, after the Australian team put the 29-year-old in prime position to take the stage in Brønnøysund.



Advertisement

"It's not the normal lead-out train, we are also with general classification riders but they did an amazing job," Groenewegen said.





"It looked like a real lead-out train with Schultzy on the end to bring me in position.





"I started my sprint really early but I think it was enough. It's a nice win for me and for the team. Yesterday was a hard day. We're also good in the classification and now we have a stage win."



Stage 1 winner Axel Zingle (Cofidis) finished in the bunch, holding onto his yellow jersey while Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Capiot occupy second and third in the general standings respectively.



