Cycling

Groves arrives just in time for 'fantastic' Volta sprint victory

Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) timed his move to perfection in the bunch sprint finale to Stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya, winning the second stage of his career at the race.

102nd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023 - Stage 4

Corbin Strong of New Zealand and Team Israel-Premier Tech, Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis and Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck sprint at finish line during the 102nd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023, Stage 4 a 188km stage from Llívia to Sabadell. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Source: Getty / David Ramos/Getty Images

The 24-year-old waited for the right moment to strike as the bunch flew into the finish in Sabadell, and came around Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) late to win the day by half a wheel as New Zealander Corbin Strong (Israel Premier-Tech) took third.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) enjoyed his fourth straight day in the leader's jersey as himself and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) remain tied in the general classification, with Stage 3 winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) third 19 seconds back.

"It's been a tough year so far, but to get a win is a fantastic feeling, particularly after a lot of hard work by the team today," Groves said after the finish.
"This victory is certainly for them.

"It was a fairly straightforward run-in, not too technical but a hard day, so there were only a few guys who could really fight for the finish.

"I knew I had to time this sprint right, though, and let him [Coquard] go first and come over the top."

The 188-kilometre stage took off from Llivia with an early ascent of the Category 1 La Molina expected to produce a breakaway, but the peloton stayed together as the race moved up and out of the Pyrenees.

The day's break formed after the descent of La Molina, with five riders going clear including David De La Cruz (Astana), Roger Adrià (Kern Pharma), Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco-AIUIa) and Torsten Traeen (Uno-X) building a gap of as much as four minutes before the chase formed in the peloton.
INEOS Grenadiers, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Cofidis worked hard and began to bring the break's lead down steadily as the race moved through the Spanish countryside, but it was still at 30 seconds inside the last 10 kilometres.

As the race moved into the town of Sabadell, the peloton finally brought the break into view, catching them with four kilometres to the line as the sprint trains took up formation, a headwind behind them promising a blistering finish to the stage.

Coquard led out the sprint, albeit a little too early as Groves waited and timed his kick better than the Frenchman to come around him and win the stage.

The Volta a Catalunya continues tonight with Stage 5, a 176.5 kilometre mountain course with a hors categorie uphill finish on Lo Port. Watch all the action from 1:30am (AEDT) live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 24 March 2023 9:19am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

00:51

Horse invades bike race

02:41

Marcin Oleksy wins The FIFA Puskás Award 2022

Football

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:01

Recap: Round 3 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

03:06

Lionel Messi wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Football

00:38

Conti Macii duo thrilled with leading performance in ISU European Championships Pairs Short Program

Figure Skating

02:39

Mary Earps wins The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award

Football

05:20

Hindley's journey to the Tour de France

Cycling