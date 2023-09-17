Groves takes final Vuelta stage with stellar ride from breakaway

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub , which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.





The Australian took the gamble of going with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) when he broke away mid-stage, the Belgian the only remaining threat to Groves’ sprint jersey, after the Aussie secured maximum points on the stage’s intermediate sprint.





With 40 kilometres to go, it was first Evenepoel that jumped, with Groves soon joining him, then three INEOS Grenadiers riders, including Filippo Ganna, with a BORA-hansgrohe pair Lennard Kamna and Nico Denz and former world champion Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) joining them soon after.



Omar Fraile and Kim Heiduk used up all their energy extending the break’s initial advantage before dropping off the front group. Then it was down to the six high-profile riders against the peloton, with the teams of the riders in front helping by disrupting the pace-making as the break’s lead grew to a maximum of 30 seconds on the tight city circuit.





While the teams chased behind and the gap yo-yoed around, the chase wasn’t enough to catch the break, and despite a bit of messing around tactically in the final kilometre, it ended up being the break contesting the victory.





Evenepoel launched first, with Groves reacting and sizing up the back wheel of the Belgian, before launching his own powerful sprint over the top that saw the Australian win easily, with Ganna coming late for second and Denz third, as the peloton swept over the line with Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) leading the way for fourth on the day.





“We’d done the maths and we knew that after I’d won the intermediate sprint, if Remco won the stage, I would have had to run seventh at least,” said Groves of making the decisive move. “So, I had to ride more defensively and follow Remco, and luckily enough I had enough to contribute a little and get in the sprint. But it’s certainly a first for me.”



The Gympie local created history with the win, securing the points jersey and becoming the first Australian to win the classification at La Vuelta. Groves has joined Michael Matthews (2017 Tour de France, Robbie McEwen (2006 & 2002 Tours de France), Baden Cooke (2003 Tour de France) and Cadel Evans (2010 Giro d’Italia) as winners of the points classification at a Grand Tour. Elite company for the 24-year-old.





“For sure it’s up there, today we really wanted to keep the points jersey and I didn’t have a clear lead,” said Groves. “Remco could have won the jersey if he’d got the stage so it means a lot to defend it. But it's also my third Vuelta victory of this Grand Tour, that’s really the cherry on the top.





“I’ve also twice been second in this race, so the team really wanted to win today. It wasn’t the scenario we expected. But I’m super proud of the team for really committing this entire Tour, and this victory is for them as well.”





The enormity of the achievement is still sinking in for Groves, managing the feat in a competition which could have been as much for the climbers as the pure fast men, evidenced by the presence of Evenepoel near the top of the standings and the history of the jersey, which has often been taken out by climbers.





“It’s super special, I’m told I’m the first Australian to win green here in the Vuelta, and that also means a lot to myself, it shows the consistency we’ve displayed through this race, as well as the fact we won this jersey against a points system where it’s not super easy to take,” said Groves.



