Guerreiro claims Saudi Tour, Consonni powers past Groenewegen on final stage

Italian rider Consonni won the final stage of the five-day event after getting the better of Groenewegen on the final ascent with 300 metres to go in the race.



The Jayco-AlUla rider was caught up in a turbulent final kilometre of the race bumping shoulders with several Bahrain Victorious riders including Jonathan Milan, before he eventually made his way up to the front on the slight incline up to the finish.





However, Consonni overpowered the Dutchman as he expertly timed his sprint to move into the lead - a panting Groenewegen slipped to fourth as he crossed the finish line.





The Italian managed to hold off a fast-finishing Matteo Malucelli (Bingoal WB), who initially broke away inside the final three kilometres of the race, and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) to take the stage win.





“We came here with a strong team, and today to finish this incredible week with a victory, it was really hard, but I am very happy,” Consonni said.





“For me it’s hard to beat guys like Groenewegen or Milan, so I am very happy today. Last season was the first year I could make the sprints on my own, and I proved I can win.





"I started [the sprint] at 300 metres and it felt like three kilometres. In the last 50 metres I was thinking about the team pursuit and I was wanting to push until the end. This win is really important for me and the team."



Guerreiro, who delivered a last ditch sprint to the line to claim victory on the Queen stage of the Saudi Tour, secured the general classification after finishing safely in the peloton at the bunch sprint to the finish.





"I'm really happy. It was kind of an easy day, the wind gave us the chance to relax,” Guerreiro explained.





“The gravel was nice, some attacks for entertainment, and some emotion to the end. The final kilometre was tricky and technical, and I didn’t have the legs to finish in the top-10. I just finished safe on the wheel, and it’s the victory."





There were no changes to the GC after the final stage, as Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) took the final two sports on the podium at eight and nine seconds respectively behind Guerreiro.





The victory for the Portuguese bodes well as he is set to take the startline of the Tour de France in July.



Watch NOW via SBS On Demand Full replay: Saudi Tour - Stage 5

“It’s special to win this race. In modern cycling it’s so hard to win a stage race,” Guerreiro said.





“To have this first race and the first victory of the season, it means a lot.



