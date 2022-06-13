Haig lauds Jumbo-Visma as 'clear favourites' for Tour de France

The Dutch team's one-two punch of Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard demolished the rest of the pack on the final Plateu de Solaison climb, flying away and riding unchallenged to the finish in the last five kilometres.





While Haig managed to finish fifth overall in the race, he couldn't help but recognise the stranglehold the Jumbo duo had put on him and the rest of the field throughout the race.



Whatever they’ve been doing in Sierra Nevada has been paying off,” Haig said following the stage, referring to the altitude training in Spain Jumbo-Visma had been doing.





“They set a vicious pace at the start with Steven Kruijswijk, then Jonas and Primož just said ‘see ya’, catch you at the top'.





“There’s not much else to say other than it’s mighty impressive and well done to them.”





It was another Jumbo rider in Wout van Aert who looked strongest in the race's early days, winning two stages and coming close to winning three more with a mountainous conclusion looming.





But Roglič had looked hampered by a potential injury at times and there were doubts over just how strong the team actually was and if they had the form to challenge reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the Tour de France.





Those doubts were obliterated by the end of the race though and Haig could only offer praise and respect for what they'd been able to do.





“To be honest, the first couple of days were quite interesting," he said.



"Like many people I was a bit sort of ‘meh’ about them. But they put all the doubt to bed the last two days, and have been really impressive.





“They’ve got time to go, to do more altitude then come to the Tour de France, so they’re clear favourites at the moment."





“It’ll depend on what [Tadej] Pogačar does at the Tour of Slovenia.





"We haven’t seen Pogačar in while, so Primož is probably the favourite. But if Pogačar comes out and destroys Slovenia we’ll have a really good battle on our hands.”





While Jumbo-Visma stole the headlines, Bahrain-Victorious had a strong showing at this year's Dauphine, with Italian Damiano Caruso taking out fourth overall to go with Haig's fifth.





And Haig said he's ready to take that form into the Tour de France and expel the demons of last year's campaign, when he crashed out on Stage 3 with a broken collarbone.





“Going into the Tour, I’m realistic," the Queenslander said.





"I know I’m not going to be fighting for the win, but if I can do a top five I would be really happy with that,” he said.





“I took bit of a different approach this year. Last year, I came to the Dauphiné in a bit better condition.



