Hamilton makes DSM squad for Tour de France

Hamilton's inclusion comes off the back of his Giro d'Italia performance, and the 27-year-old climber will look to do even better in France, where he will work for Romain Bardet.





Bardet's return to the Tour marks his first race since abandoning the Giro in May, when illness brought an end to his promising push for the podium on Stage 13.





The DSM leader has two podium spots, three stage wins, and the mountains classification on his resume at the French Grand Tour, though he will hope for even greater success in his ninth start next month.





Sprinter Alberto Dainese, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Andreas Leknessund, Nils Eekhoff and Martin Tusveld round out the eight-strong Dutch squad, who will first line up in Copenhagen on Stage 1 before embarking on a three-week journey to the Champs-Elysees.





Perhaps the only surprise from DSM's announcement is the omission of Soren Kragh Andersen, the man who won two of his side's three stage wins in 2020.





The 27-year-old is expected to leave the team when his contract expires at season's end, though his absence as an all-rounder remains significant nonetheless.



DSM coach Matt Winston believes he has what he needs from his versatile bunch, prioritising stage wins as the team's top priority.





"We're all looking forward to the 2022 Tour de France," Winston said.





"Every day we will have to be sharp and that starts right from the opening day with the TT in Copenhagen which is followed by potential for crosswinds and nervous stages in the rest of our time in Denmark.





"We then transfer to France where we're straight back into action with some tricky stages, including over the cobblestones, where we expect to see a big fight.





"A tough middle part of the race follows in the mountains which then continues as we head towards the Pyrenees before the traditional finale in Paris.





"Our main goal for the three weeks is to go for stage results. We will focus day-by-day on how the race is progressing and come up with plans for where we see that our chances lie.



