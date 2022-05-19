Hamilton, Team DSM 'nail it' with Dainese Giro win

All the riders were overjoyed and rushed to hug and congratulate Dainese on a terrific performance and a massive achievement as he became the first Italian to win a stage at the Giro.





"We share the same suffering and so when a teammate wins, we're all happy," Dainese explained after the finish, an insight into the culture of unity amongst the team.



With leader Romain Bardet in the top five on GC, DSM were riding to protect him for most of the day, as the peloton took on the flat roads with strong tailwinds that became dangerous crosswinds near Bologna.





When the team's usual sprinter Cees Bol began to struggle, Dainese took up the challenge and every rider worked to put him in a great position for victory, even Bardet.





One of those riders was Australian Chris Hamilton, who spoke to the unity and aspirations of DSM that all strive to achieve.





"Every day we make a plan and it's such a good feeling to nail it," Hamilton said after being a crucial part of the sprint lead out.



"We all had the same ambition in the team. We know how quick Alberto is and so have no issue.





"We were hard run by at the Vuelta [a España 2021] not to get a win on the board. It can be tough to keep committing to it and I can imagine for Alberto that it's been tough.





But this big win has been coming and now he's got it in his head he can do it, he'll be pretty unstoppable."





DSM have been criticised in recent years for how their team is run, having strict protocols and internal guidelines that have caused former riders to leave mid-contract.



Marcel Kittel, Tom Dumoulin, Warren Barguil, Michael Matthews and Marc Hirschi are all notable names that have had unceremonious exits as DSM riders.





But team manager Iwan Spekenbrink and director Matt Winston have kept the faith in the DSM vision and not listened to the negative noise from outside.





Team rider Nico Denz summed up the importance of the win to all involved after the stage.





"This is how we shut up our critics," Denz said.





"We've got Romain Bardet with GC ambitions but he's there doing a lead out for our sprinters.





Everyone works for everyone, there's such a good ambience in the team."



