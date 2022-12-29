Football

'He turned football into art' - Neymar leads tributes to 'king' Pele

Neymar and Lionel Messi are among many of the modern game's greatest players to react to the passing of Brazil legend Pele.

Neymar holds up a banner with Marquinhos, paying tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Neymar holds up a banner with Marquinhos, paying tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27pm on Thursday "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition."

The death of the only man to win the FIFA World Cup three times as a player was confirmed on his Instagram account.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today," it read, adding he had "enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love."
READ MORE

Brazil legend Pele dies aged 82

Tributes poured in from all over the world, including from modern greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, as well as Brazil star Neymar.

"Before Pele, '10' was just a number," Neymar wrote in an Instagram post.

"I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete.

"I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

"He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: it gave visibility to Brazil.

"Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King! He's gone, but his magic will remain."
Brazil captain Thiago Silva also took to Instagram, posting: "Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family."
Argentina's World Cup winner Messi posted a picture of him and Pele along with the message: "Rest in peace, @pele."
Ronaldo posted a picture of him receiving an award from Pele, and wrote: "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

"A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

"An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."
France star Kylian Mbappe also paid tribute to Pele, tweeting: "The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten."
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 30 December 2022 at 9:23am
By AAP-SBS
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Brazil legend Pele dies aged 82

Football

Pele tributes pour in as Brazil enter three days of mourning

Football

00:53

Tyler's final goodbye from Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Socceroos record 10-year high in FIFA rankings as Brazil stay top

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Every major FIFA World Cup record broken at Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022™

'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Cycling

L'Equipe names 'world class' Arnold best World Cup coach

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Top five matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022™