Heinrich Haussler puts heart health first and retires from professional racing

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Following an illustrious 18-year career in the pro peloton, Haussler will transition to a Sports Director role with Bahrain Victorious. He leaves the peloton with 22 wins to his name, including two Grand Tour stage wins at the Tour de France (2009) and Vuelta Espana (2005). He won the Australian National Road Race Championships in 2015.





The decision comes following a routine annual UCI cardiac screening in December 2022, when the Medical Team at Bahrain Victorious noticed that Heinrich Haussler’s screening had changed from his previous screenings. This prompted a review by specialists in Germany and Italy.





After undergoing further cardiological investigations, there were various treatment options discussed with Heinrich. At 39 years old, and after a successful professional career in cycling, it was decided that the risks associated with continued elite-level sport participation were greater than the benefits.



Australian Heinrich Haussler will transition to a Sports Director role with Bahrain Victorious. Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images, "I started my career in 2005, and I’ve been a pro for 18 years and I’m now 39 years of age. I started cycling at six and moved to Germany when I was 14 with that dream of becoming a professional cyclist," Haussler said.





"This sport is something that has grown on me, and I’m super passionate about, it’s become my lifestyle, and it will live with me forever - the memories and the people I’ve met and the places that I’ve seen.





"If I look back now, there are tears of joy along with a sadness that I have to stop, but I’m happy and in the last four to five years at my age, I think I’ve got the most out of the sport and helped share my experience with the boys. So when I do stop, I’ve been able to say I gave everything and can move on to the next stage of my life."





Haussler will continue in cycling as a Sports Director, where his knowledge, experience and passion for cycling will help to guide future generations of professional cyclists.





"I want to stay in this sport, and I want to become a Sports Director which is something I’ve been planning for in the last three to four years and at the end of every year I had to decide if I wanted to move to the car or keep riding, and my passion for the sport always kept me out there," Haussler said.



Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain Victorious) and Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in action during the 2021 Paris-Roubaix. Credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

"I probably would have tried to continue living that dream into my 40s as it’s never been a job to me. I’m fortunate enough to have made a career from my hobby. There is a lot I can look back on and be happy with what I’ve achieved in cycling.





"Now I look to the next chapter on helping the new generation and sharing my experience, especially in the classics or lead-outs. There is no better feeling when the planning pays off, and you can help the guys pull off a big win. Like when Sonny (Colbrelli) won Roubaix, it was one of my proudest moments, and it’s hard not to hold back the tears thinking about that day and that experience will keep that group of riders together."





Colbrelli, who retired last year, won a particularly wet and muddy edition of the Paris-Roubaix in 2021. He was the first Italian cyclist to win the race since 1999.





"The decision to stop has been made for me," Haussler continued, "and I have had the chance to look back on all the great memories in my career and getting to spend more time with my family.





"I’m happy I can move on and make the next step of my life and transition as a Sports Director.”



