Herfoss eyeing ASBK Championship lead at Morgan Park

The last round saw the two-time Australian champion haul in the McMartin Racing Ducati rider in Darwin, with a pair of wins and second place across three races helping him secure back-to-back rounds.





He now sits only eight points behind Waters on 212, with the latter still leading on 220. The win also confirmed to many that his near career-ending crash at the same circuit just two years prior is all but a distant memory.



The top three in the ASBK championship battle last time out in Darwin - Waters, Jones and Herfoss Teams and riders will now head to Queensland’s Morgan Park Raceway in the town of Warwick, 130km south-west of Brisbane, for this weekend’s vitally important round for the championship protagonists.





The 12-turn, 2.415km layout has been a popular addition to the championship for a number of years and has played a pivotal part in making or breaking the hopes of many.





This time last year, it was Wayne Maxwell who threw down the gauntlet in his bid to reign in Yamaha’s Mike Jones and steal as many points as possible. Maxwell went on to claim pole and both race wins aboard the McMartin Racing Ducati, which is this year being ridden by Waters.





Having led the championship since the opening round at Phillip Island way back in February, Waters’ recent form at Queensland Raceway and Hidden Valley in Darwin leaves the Mildura-born rider most vulnerable to lose out against the likes of Herfoss and Jones, should disaster strike.





But with Maxwell’s strong performance on the same bike 12 months earlier, the current championship leader heads into this weekend with a machine that has been a proven weapon.





As for the defending champion, the man they call 'Mad Mike' has recovered from his engine failure back in Round 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park, which almost proved fatal to his championship hopes.





A return to form in the last two rounds saw Jones move up from a lowly eighth to third outright, but he remains about 59 points behind Waters with 161 next to his name. Whether he can keep within reach of the front two remains to be seen this Sunday.



Mike Jones has recovered from potential disaster early in the season, but will it be enough to stay within reach of the championship? Round five of the Australian Superbike Championship will see 17 riders contest two 16-lap races with a maximum 50 points up for grabs.





The riders will also carry the number '92' on their machines as a mark of respect for former ASBK competitor and New Zealand Supersport champion Damon Rees, who tragically passed away a few weeks ago in England at the age of 28.



