Hidden stories from the nationals road races

Check out all the replays of the action from the 2023 Australian National Road Cycling Championships via SBS On Demand.



Whelan and looking for some dealings

James Whelan was one of the most intriguing talents in Australian cycling when he exploded onto the domestic and Under-23 scene as a late arrival to the sport, quickly moving into the pro ranks.





He was dropped from EF Education late into contract negotiations at the end of 2021, and struggled to find that fit with a professional team in the subsequent year, though he’s been close on a number of occasions.





A win at nationals would have been a great way to advertise himself in what was a top-quality field, and he poured out all his energy on the road in a bid to take the victory.





“I always tried to stay at the front of the race so I didn’t have to get involved in the politics of the peloton,” Whelan said.





“I stayed at the front, played my cards, didn’t win, didn’t get on the podium, but I did everything I could today.”





Whelan was certainly all over the race, though he only had one moment that he really regretted in the finale of the event.





“I wish I didn’t do such a big turn coming into the university there on the last lap,” Whelan said. “I lost contact with the four on the front and that was that. It was frustrating, but other than that I think I did a good race.





“I think I’ve won most aggressive rider which means I maybe attacked a bit too much, but what can you do?”





Whelan finished ninth on the day, part of the group just trailing the leading four from which Luke Plapp launched his winning move. That result isn’t going to dampen his ambitions to get back to the pro level, he’s competing in the time trial on Tuesday, and will be heading back to Europe in pursuit of his ambitions.



Stars spotted: champions cluster on the roadside

There are the usual assortment of former road race champions who appear next to the race, some like Henk Vogels (1999 winner) are working as team directors, while John Trevorrow (1970, 1978, 1979 and 1980) was in the VIP area and texting back how Jayco-AlUla were doing to team boss Gerry Ryan .





Michael Freiberg (2019 winner) was riding the front of a tandem with Kieran Murphy in the MB category, adding another gold medal to his collection of national and world championships wins.



Sarah Gigante (2019 winner) has been off social media and Strava, but she showed that she was no less keen to be out at the racing. The Gigante clan engaged in a complicated tipping competition and Gigante was happy to appear on the SBS coverage where she explained that injuries had hampered her preparations for the 2023 season.





Not a road race champion, but still the best Australian cyclist of all time, Cadel Evans was up near the feed zone, watching the race quietly without looking for much attention.



Brown so close again

Grace Brown has been an absolute powerhouse at the nationals road race since emerging on the scene as an elite rider, and with her second place yesterday, it’s now five podium appearances in six years for the Camperdown local in the road race without a victory.





“I think it’s my third silver medal in the road race,” Brown exclaimed after the finish, “I obviously like silver!”





The 30-year-old has been Australia’s best woman cyclist in recent years, but things haven’t quite all come together on the Mount Buninyong course.





“It’s hard to plan when you’re on your own, you’re always at the whim of everyone else’s tactics,” Brown said.





“I was surprised today that the race didn’t kick off until four laps to go, it was quite a tame start to the race. It was nice, but as a solo rider it makes it difficult because I need a hard race, but I can’t waste energy on lap two to make it hard.





“In the end, when there was the break of two with Lauretta (Hanson) and Georgie Howe , I thought, ‘if I don’t chase this down, there’s no chance I win the race’. So, I took it upon myself because no one else was doing it.





"Even though I was in a bit more of a vulnerable position, I thought that might be my only chance. I hoped that we’d be able to keep it together as a small group into the finish but Brodie was super strong on that last lap and I was cramping a bit so I couldn’t do too many sudden movements.”



Despite the close nature of missing out on gold, Brown wasn’t downcast and was already keen to return for next year, but not before backing up in the elite women’s time trial on Tuesday.





“I love doing this race, it’s always a bit of a push getting the fitness up to scratch each season, but it’s just so nice coming here each year and seeing the local fans, especially as a Victorian and getting to see my family.





“I’m sort of labelled as ‘the time triallist’ at the moment, but I think we have a really strong field and Georgie Howe is a bit of an unknown, I think she’s very strong. I’m not expecting to win without a bit of a fight.”



Going pro Trekky-style

Brendan ‘Trekky’ Johnston (Giant) has been one of the best riders without a professional road contract, winning the National Road Series in 2020 and consistently proving himself to be one of the strongest in the nationals road race, finishing third last year.





That time, he sat and waited until the final laps to attack, when the race was well up the road with Plapp and Whelan too far ahead of the main bunch. On this occasion, Johnston was more aggressive.





“I feel like today was quite hard, probably due to the level of the guys here,” Johnston said. “I probably got a bit excited with five or six to go… I spent some bikkies there, I was just keen to be part of the race. I kind of put it out there.





“Last year, (I was) more conservative; this year, less so. You’ve got to try things each year when opportunities present themselves.”



Since selling his share of an electrician business, Johnston, who previously trained at absurdly hours of the morning to accommodate work and his new child, can now commit to full-time training as he prepares to head overseas for the Life Time Grand Prix series of off-road events. He’s been a sponsored athlete on the marathon MTB scene for years, but the 31-year-old is currently the closest he's ever been to being a ‘pro’.





“I’m off to the States this year to do the lifetime gravel series,” Johnston said. “So somewhat pro I would say! I’m looking forward to that.





“I did a lot more this year in terms of volume and heat preparation as I knew it was going to be hot. A lot more hours on the bike and a bit more full-time-style of training which is nice.





"It’s nice to arrive and to know that you’ve prepared everything to give it a proper crack.”



