Hindley expecting 'full noise' climb up Grand Colombier

Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) has faced the challenges of some aggressively raced medium mountains stages, but emerged the other side secure in third on the general classification as the Tour de France hits the next big mountain test, the summit finish atop the Grand Colombier.





Stage 12 was reminiscent of the slog of stage 10, without the oppressive heat, but with more climbing through the hills and smaller mountains of Massif Central as the peloton continued its transition across France from west to east. The attacks were again on from the drop of the flag, with the top general classification contenders again active in testing their rivals with the top two in the fight for yellow, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), active again.





“It was pretty chaotic, just a big fight for the break all the way to kilometre 90," said Hindley. "Everyone was involved so it was full on, really full on."





This time Hindley was more prepared than stage 10, where he was caught out when Pogacar attacked, with Vingegaard and most of the top 10 on the general classification following. There, his team worked hard to bring him back into contention, but this time he wasn't on the wrong side of any splits.





“Cycling isn’t so traditional anymore," said Hindley. "I think there’s a fairly modern style of racing where you have to expect the unexpected and just roll with the punches.





"Like the yellow jersey putting in attacks there with over 100 kilometres to go, it’s pretty interesting."





The ascent of the Grand Colombier is more Hindley's type of challenge than repeated sharp efforts and the 17.8 kilometre climb that averages seven per cent looms large over the otherwise mostly flat stage.





“Yeah, for sure. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow," said Hindley. "I’ve never ridden the Grand Colombier but I’m sure it will be super tough.





"It’s the Tour de France, so I’m sure we’ll be riding up there full noise. It should be cool.”



