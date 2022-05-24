Giro d'Italia

Hirt claims Giro Stage 16 win on day of pink jersey battle

Jan Hirt won on a day where the top climbers consolidated their positions in the overall battle at the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

105th Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16 Jan Hirt

Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 16. Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jan Hirt took Intermarché-Wanty Gobert’s second stage win of this year’s Giro d'Italia on the mountainous stage to Aprica, attacking clear from breakaway companion Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) to win the day.

Hirt tracked down Arensman and then lone attacker Kamna on the climb of the Valico di Santa Cristina before counter-attacking an Arensman surge. He quickly opened up a gap and then ground his way to the finish, cresting the summit and then gingerly making his way down a slippery descent before heading back uphill into the finish line for his first Grand Tour stage win.
Advertisement
 "I wanted to try to do something nice today," Hirt said. "Every time I hear Mortirolo I want to anticipate. I wanted to go in the breakaway today."

"There were difficult moments when the group split, so then we had to come back on the Mortirolo, then in the end on the last climb I had a problem with my bike, it was not shifting properly and the chain was jumping. Then I had cramps on the downhill, so I had all these problems, but I just wanted to fight all the way to the finish."
The maglia rosa group of Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted in for third, with the Australian just quicker to the line to take the four second time bonus for third on the stage, reducing his deficit to Carapaz in pink to just three seconds.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) was dogged in the chase behind despite being dropped, finishing 14 seconds behind as he slipped slightly to 44 seconds adrift of Carapaz.

The Giro d'Italia continues with another day in the mountains, with Stage 17 heading to Laverone over a course of 168 kilometres that includes the late climb of the Monte Rovere, eight kilometres at 9.6 per cent. Watch on SBS On Demand from 8.20pm AEST, with SBS coverage starting from 11.00pm AEST. WA viewers can watch from 9.00pm AWST on SBS VICELAND.


SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 25 May 2022 at 8:07am, updated an hour ago at 8:09am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling