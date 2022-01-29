History made as Barty, 'Special Ks' claim Australian Open titles

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





World number one Barty produced yet another straight sets win to overcome 27th seeded Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2) and become the first local to claim singles glory at the Australian Open since 1978.





The 25-year-old didn't have it all her own way though and was forced to rally back from 1-5 in the second set to secure victory in 1 hour and 27 minutes.





After seizing match point, a classy Barty let out a massive roar in celebration as she secured her third grand slam singles title and broke the 44-year record.





"This is a dream come true for me and I'm so proud to be an Aussie," Barty said after her historic victory.





"You (the crowd) brought me so much joy and forced me to play my best tennis."





The atmosphere at Rod Laver Arena was electric throughout - with the packed Aussie crowd boosted by an increased capacity of 80 per cent, compared to the tournament originally starting at 50 per cent.





In a touching moment - Barty's mentor and Indigenous idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley made a surprise appearance to present the trophy to the proud Ngarigo woman, who is now only one major singles title away from completing a 'career slam' after claiming the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year.





The 25-year-old incredibly won every set during her seven Australian Open matches and only lost 30 games, which represented the most commanding AO campaign since Steffi Graf in 1989 (24 games).





Next week will mark 113 weeks as world number one for the 25-year-old, only four weeks behind Justine Henin in seventh place on the all-time list.











Meanwhile, following Barty's historic victory, the party wasn't over for fans as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis - dubbed 'The Special Ks' - took on Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the first all-Aussie men's doubles final at the Australian Open since 1980.





Few left their seats after the women's singles final - a clear indicator of how Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have rejuvenated men's doubles during AO2022.





The 'siuuu' chants - which have become customary during the tournament and were originated by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - continued during the final, but fans were respectful until the later stages of the match.











Ultimately, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis proved too strong for their countryman, running out 7-5, 6-4 victors in one hour and 35 minutes to become the first wildcard pairing to ever win the Australian Open men's doubles.





"This week has been a dream come true for me and I wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else," Kyrgios said after he and Kokkinakis also became the first Aussie duo to win the Australian Open men's doubles title since 1997.





"This is a memory we're never going to forget."



