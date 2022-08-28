Cycling

Holl makes downhill history alongside Bruni at Mountain Bike World Championships

Valentina Holl and Loic Bruni reigned supreme in Les Gets after taking out downhill honours in their respective fields at the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike Word Championships.

Holl’s time of three minutes and 53.857 seconds was 0.906 faster than second-placed Nino Hoffmann (Germany), making her the first Austrian to win a downhill world title in the event’s elite category.

The 20-year-old unseated defending champion Myriam Nicole in the process, who finished third, 3.447 seconds adrift.

Bruni also found himself on the podium in the men’s elite field, with France securing a clean sweep on home soil.

The five-time world champion now holds the second-highest number of elite male titles, made possible by his time of three minutes and 20.47 seconds.
Amaury Pierron trailed Bruni by 2.58 seconds in the end, with Loris Vergier behind by 3.386 seconds as Australian Troy Brosnan just missed out on a medal.

Bruni’s success in Les Gets means he is only the fourth rider to claim the rainbow jersey on home soil, and the 28-year-old could not believe his accomplishment.

“I couldn’t believe I could do it,” Bruni said. “This season was not the best one, I tried my best to be ready.

“I enjoyed the run so much; I made the best of it. I’ve never won in France and it’s the UCI World Championships, it’s insane, I’m so happy.”

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships conclude today via SBS On Demand and you can catch all the action from 4:55pm (AEST).
Published 28 August 2022 at 11:54am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

