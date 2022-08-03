How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

The race will depart from the Dutch city of Utrecht this year, with the first three stages starting and finishing in the Netherlands before a rest day will allow for a transfer into Spain.
Stage four begins from the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in Basque Country as the race makes its way to the finish in Madrid at the historical district of Paisaje de la Luz, or Landscape of Light where the winner will be crowned.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took out last year's race, with Enric Mas (Movistar) finishing second and Australian Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) taking third overall. After both sustaining injuries at the Tour de France, it's unclear if Roglič and Haig will appear at this year's Vuelta.
Advertisement
There are many notable names confirmed for this year's event, with Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) as well as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who will compete in their final Grand Tours.
Also confirmed is Belgian time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who will be one of the favourites for the overall classification and is looking to be in great form after a stunning solo victory at the San Sebastian Classic.
The women's race, the Challenge by La Vuelta will again feature on SBS in an extended format, with five tough stages mapped out for the top riders in the peloton alongside the final five stages of the men's race.
The Vuelta will mark the final chapter in an incredible year of cycling Grand Tours, so you won't want to miss any of the action on SBS.
Australian Jai Hindley, who won the 2022 Giro d'Italia (R) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (L) will both compete at this year's Vuelta a Espana. Source: Getty / Sara Cavallini/Getty Images
Vuelta a España 2022 on SBS
Saturday, August 20
Stage 1
02:25-04:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 2
22:30-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, August 21
Stage 3
23:00-01:20 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 22
REST DAY
Tuesday, August 23
Stage 4
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 24
Stage 5
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, August 25
Stage 6
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, August 26
Stage 7
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 27
Stage 8
22:30-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, August 28
Stage 9
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 29
REST DAY
Tuesday, August 30
Stage 10
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 31
Stage 11
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, September 1
Stage 12
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, September 2
Stage 13
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 3
Stage 14
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, September 4
Stage 15
23:10-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, September 5
REST DAY
Tuesday, September 6
Stage 16
23:00-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, September 7
Stage 17
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, September 8
Stage 18
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, September 9
Stage 19
22:50-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 10
Stage 20
22:15-01:50 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, September 12
Stage 21
01:20-04:30 AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Challenge by La Vuelta
September 7- September 11
The women's five stage race features a tough parcours this season which is set suit the climbers.