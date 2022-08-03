How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

The race will depart from the Dutch city of Utrecht this year, with the first three stages starting and finishing in the Netherlands before a rest day will allow for a transfer into Spain.





Stage four begins from the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in Basque Country as the race makes its way to the finish in Madrid at the historical district of Paisaje de la Luz, or Landscape of Light where the winner will be crowned.





Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took out last year's race, with Enric Mas (Movistar) finishing second and Australian Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) taking third overall. After both sustaining injuries at the Tour de France, it's unclear if Roglič and Haig will appear at this year's Vuelta.



There are many notable names confirmed for this year's event, with Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) as well as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who will compete in their final Grand Tours.





Also confirmed is Belgian time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who will be one of the favourites for the overall classification and is looking to be in great form after a stunning solo victory at the San Sebastian Classic.





The women's race, the Challenge by La Vuelta will again feature on SBS in an extended format, with five tough stages mapped out for the top riders in the peloton alongside the final five stages of the men's race.





The Vuelta will mark the final chapter in an incredible year of cycling Grand Tours, so you won't want to miss any of the action on SBS.



Australian Jai Hindley, who won the 2022 Giro d'Italia (R) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (L) will both compete at this year's Vuelta a Espana. Source: Getty / Sara Cavallini/Getty Images

Vuelta a España 2022 on SBS

Saturday, August 20





Stage 1





02:25-04:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 2





22:30-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, August 21





Stage 3





23:00-01:20 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, August 22





REST DAY







Tuesday, August 23





Stage 4





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, August 24





Stage 5





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, August 25





Stage 6





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, August 26





Stage 7





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 27





Stage 8





22:30-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, August 28





Stage 9





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, August 29





REST DAY







Tuesday, August 30





Stage 10





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, August 31





Stage 11





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, September 1





Stage 12





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, September 2





Stage 13





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 3





Stage 14





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, September 4





Stage 15





23:10-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, September 5





REST DAY







Tuesday, September 6





Stage 16





23:00-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, September 7





Stage 17





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, September 8





Stage 18





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, September 9





Stage 19





22:50-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 10





Stage 20





22:15-01:50 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, September 12





Stage 21





01:20-04:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Challenge by La Vuelta





September 7- September 11



