La Vuelta

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

The final Grand Tour of the year is here, and you can watch every stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS as some of the world's best riders venture through Spain to the finale in Madrid.

76th Tour of Spain 2021 - Stage 21

From L-R: Last year's Vuelta a Espana podium in the overall classification - Enric Mas (Movistar), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Australian Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious). Credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The race will depart from the Dutch city of Utrecht this year, with the first three stages starting and finishing in the Netherlands before a rest day will allow for a transfer into Spain.

Stage four begins from the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in Basque Country as the race makes its way to the finish in Madrid at the historical district of Paisaje de la Luz, or Landscape of Light where the winner will be crowned.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took out last year's race, with Enric Mas (Movistar) finishing second and Australian Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) taking third overall. After both sustaining injuries at the Tour de France, it's unclear if Roglič and Haig will appear at this year's Vuelta.
There are many notable names confirmed for this year's event, with Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) as well as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who will compete in their final Grand Tours.

Also confirmed is Belgian time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who will be one of the favourites for the overall classification and is looking to be in great form after a stunning solo victory at the San Sebastian Classic.

The women's race, the Challenge by La Vuelta will again feature on SBS in an extended format, with five tough stages mapped out for the top riders in the peloton alongside the final five stages of the men's race.

The Vuelta will mark the final chapter in an incredible year of cycling Grand Tours, so you won't want to miss any of the action on SBS.
105th Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21
Australian Jai Hindley, who won the 2022 Giro d'Italia (R) and runner-up Richard Carapaz (L) will both compete at this year's Vuelta a Espana. Source: Getty / Sara Cavallini/Getty Images

Vuelta a España 2022 on SBS

Saturday, August 20

Stage 1

02:25-04:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Stage 2

22:30-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, August 21

Stage 3

23:00-01:20 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, August 22

REST DAY


Tuesday, August 23

Stage 4

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, August 24

Stage 5

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, August 25

Stage 6

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, August 26

Stage 7

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, August 27

Stage 8

22:30-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, August 28

Stage 9

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, August 29

REST DAY


Tuesday, August 30

Stage 10

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, August 31

Stage 11

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, September 1

Stage 12

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, September 2

Stage 13

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, September 3

Stage 14

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, September 4

Stage 15

23:10-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, September 5

REST DAY


Tuesday, September 6

Stage 16

23:00-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, September 7

Stage 17

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, September 8

Stage 18

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, September 9

Stage 19

22:50-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, September 10

Stage 20

22:15-01:50 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, September 12

Stage 21

01:20-04:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Challenge by La Vuelta


September 7- September 11

The women's five stage race features a tough parcours this season which is set suit the climbers.
Published 3 August 2022 at 10:59am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

