Beach Volleyball

Aussie Focus

How to watch 2023-24 Beach Volleyball season LIVE on SBS

The best of domestic and international volleyball is set to hit SBS screens later from November, with fans able to enjoy multiple events from the upcoming 2023-24 Beach Volleyball season live and free.

volley.jpg

Source: Getty

Discover a world of sport on 
SBS On Demand
 with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.

Following a thrilling season of the indoor Australian Volleyball Super League, SBS and SBS On Demand will be the place to experience the best and brightest stars of the sand battle it out across domestic and international competitions.

Get set for full coverage of all four legs on the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour (ABVT) as well as three events on the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (VWBPT), when the global game comes down under.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Gold Medal Matches - Full Replay - Australian Volleyball Super League 2023

The Geelong Beach Volleyfest will kick it all off, with the ABVT Gold Medal Matches and every match from the quarter-finals to finals of the VWBPT onwards all live and free on SBS On Demand.

The Gold Medal Matches from the World Beach Pro Tour will also be available to watch on SBS.

From there, the Tour will head to the beaches of Cobram (VIC), Mollymook (NSW) and Coolangatta (QLD) with dynamic action assured throughout.
“SBS have been strong supporters of volleyball in Australia for a number of years now, and their recent broadcast of the Scape Australian Volleyball Super League showcased that competition to a passionate audience around the country,” an excited Andrew Dee, Volleyball Australia CEO said after the announcement the beach events would be broadcast on SBS.

“The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Adelaide are fast approaching, and showcasing our premier national tour as well as the Beach Pro Tour to national and international audiences via SBS will continue to expose beach volleyball and its star players to a wider audience than ever before.

“It all gets underway in just over a week at the Geelong Beach Volleyfest and barely lets up in what will be an exciting summer ahead.”

Australian Beach Volleyball Tour 2023-24 - SBS Broadcast Schedule

Sunday, November 19

Gold Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC

14:00 - 16:00 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, February 4

Gold Medal Matches - Cobram, VIC

14:00 - 16:00 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, February 25

Gold Medal Matches - Mollymook, NSW

14:00 - 16:00 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 17

Gold Medal Matches - Coolangatta - Australian Championships

14:30 - 16:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour 2023-24 - SBS Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, November 25

Quarter-Final Matches - Geelong, VIC

14:00 - 18:00 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, November 26

Semi-Finals and Bronze Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC

9:00 - 15:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Gold Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC

15:30 - 17:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 3

Gold and Bronze Medal Matches - Mollymook, NSW

12:00 - 16:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 24

Gold and Bronze Medal + Semi-Final Matches - Coolangatta

12:00 - 16:30 AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


This guide will continue to be updated with all the latest broadcast information.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 13 November 2023 4:01pm
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026™ LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

(L-R) Australian boxer Caitlin Parker, runner Calab Law, weightlifter Sarah Cochrane

How to watch 2023 Pacific Games LIVE on SBS

Pacific Games

FIFA World Cup 2026 on SBS.png

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

Desleigh-Owusu.jpg

Pacific Games next up for Owusu on road to Olympic 'dream'

Pacific Games

pac games.jpg

Australia announces talented Track and Field squad for 2023 Pacific Games

Pacific Games

00:31
45 days to go - 2023 Pacific Games Official Promo

2023 Pacific Games Official Promo

Pacific Games

England v Australia - International Friendly

Socceroos' FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualification path explained

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

Coach Kai Lammert and David Barber celebrate the latter's new Australian record with the rest of the Pararoos squad and staff

Lammert: Keep Pararoos on the pitch because future looks bright

Football