How to watch 2023-24 Beach Volleyball season LIVE on SBS

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.





Following a thrilling season of the indoor Australian Volleyball Super League, SBS and SBS On Demand will be the place to experience the best and brightest stars of the sand battle it out across domestic and international competitions.





Get set for full coverage of all four legs on the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour (ABVT) as well as three events on the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (VWBPT), when the global game comes down under.



WATCH via SBS On Demand Gold Medal Matches - Full Replay - Australian Volleyball Super League 2023

The Geelong Beach Volleyfest will kick it all off, with the ABVT Gold Medal Matches and every match from the quarter-finals to finals of the VWBPT onwards all live and free on SBS On Demand.





The Gold Medal Matches from the World Beach Pro Tour will also be available to watch on SBS.





From there, the Tour will head to the beaches of Cobram (VIC), Mollymook (NSW) and Coolangatta (QLD) with dynamic action assured throughout.



“SBS have been strong supporters of volleyball in Australia for a number of years now, and their recent broadcast of the Scape Australian Volleyball Super League showcased that competition to a passionate audience around the country,” an excited Andrew Dee, Volleyball Australia CEO said after the announcement the beach events would be broadcast on SBS.





“The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Adelaide are fast approaching, and showcasing our premier national tour as well as the Beach Pro Tour to national and international audiences via SBS will continue to expose beach volleyball and its star players to a wider audience than ever before.





“It all gets underway in just over a week at the Geelong Beach Volleyfest and barely lets up in what will be an exciting summer ahead.”



Australian Beach Volleyball Tour 2023-24 - SBS Broadcast Schedule

Sunday, November 19





Gold Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC





14:00 - 16:00 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, February 4





Gold Medal Matches - Cobram, VIC





14:00 - 16:00 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, February 25





Gold Medal Matches - Mollymook, NSW





14:00 - 16:00 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 17





Gold Medal Matches - Coolangatta - Australian Championships





14:30 - 16:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour 2023-24 - SBS Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, November 25





Quarter-Final Matches - Geelong, VIC





14:00 - 18:00 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, November 26





Semi-Finals and Bronze Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC





9:00 - 15:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Gold Medal Matches - Geelong, VIC





15:30 - 17:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 3





Gold and Bronze Medal Matches - Mollymook, NSW





12:00 - 16:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 24





Gold and Bronze Medal + Semi-Final Matches - Coolangatta





12:00 - 16:30 AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand





