How to watch 2023 Flèche Wallonne LIVE on SBS

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand are the places to watch La Flèche Wallonne this Sunday, with live coverage and catch-up replay avaiable the next morning.





Another chapter will be written on the famous Mur de Huy mountaintop finish of the race in what will be the 87th Men's edition and 26th Women's edition on Wednesday night as the focus of the cycling world turns to the Wallonia region of Belgium.





The women's race has yet to name any participants, but 2022 champion Marta Cavalli is expected to return for FDJ-Suez. The Italian showed her strength on the final climb to beat out heavyweights Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and take out last year's title.



Defending champion Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) has been confirmed for the men's race after powering to victory ahead of five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in last year's edition.





Other names confirmed so far include Australian Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), Strade Bianche winner Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) fresh off a spectacular performance at the Tour of Flanders two weeks ago.





It's going to be a huge Wednesday night of cycling, as this race promises to be a thrilling affair with the Belgian countryside as the backdrop. Make sure you don't miss it.



Fleche Wallonne 2023 LIVE on SBS

Wednesday, April 19





Flèche Wallonne: Women's Race





7:10pm-8:35pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Flèche Wallonne: Men's Race





9:00pm-01:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



