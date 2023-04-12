Cycling

How to watch 2023 Flèche Wallonne LIVE on SBS

The second of the Ardennes cycling classics hits SBS screens next week, as some of the best in the world descend on Belgium for La Flèche Wallonne with all the action from the men's and women's races LIVE and FREE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Fleche.jpg

Riders ascend the Mur de Huy climb during last year's Fleche Wallonne Men's Race. Source: Getty

SBS VICELAND and
SBS On Demand
are the places to watch La Flèche Wallonne this Sunday, with live coverage and catch-up replay avaiable the next morning.

Another chapter will be written on the famous Mur de Huy mountaintop finish of the race in what will be the 87th Men's edition and 26th Women's edition on Wednesday night as the focus of the cycling world turns to the Wallonia region of Belgium.

The women's race has yet to name any participants, but 2022 champion Marta Cavalli is expected to return for FDJ-Suez. The Italian showed her strength on the final climb to beat out heavyweights Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and take out last year's title.
READ MORE

Cavalli outduels van Vleuten atop Mur de Huy

Teuns triumphs at Fleche Wallonne

Defending champion Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) has been confirmed for the men's race after powering to victory ahead of five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in last year's edition.

Other names confirmed so far include Australian Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), Strade Bianche winner Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) fresh off a spectacular performance at the Tour of Flanders two weeks ago.

It's going to be a huge Wednesday night of cycling, as this race promises to be a thrilling affair with the Belgian countryside as the backdrop. Make sure you don't miss it.

Fleche Wallonne 2023 LIVE on SBS

Wednesday, April 19

Flèche Wallonne: Women's Race

7:10pm-8:35pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Flèche Wallonne: Men's Race

9:00pm-01:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
2 min read
Published 12 April 2023 2:02pm
Updated 5h ago 2:10pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

