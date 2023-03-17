Cycling

How to watch 2023 Volta a Catalunya on SBS

After the thrill and excitement of France and Paris-Nice, the men's WorldTour season shifts to Spain and the Volta a Catalunya, with all the action from every stage kicking off next week on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

101th Volta Ciclista A Catalunya 2022 - Stage 7

Start of the stage 7 at Barcelona during the 101th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022, Stage 7 from Barcelona to Barcelona. On March 27, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The seven-stage race will this year take off from Sant Feliu de Guíxols and looks to be a gruelling journey for the peloton, with just two flat stages and five mountain stages between them and the finish in Barcelona.

Sergio Higuita (BORA-Hansgrohe) dominated last year's edition, taking out the general classification, best climber and best young rider categories, but it's unclear if he will return to defend those titles with many teams still incomplete.
READ MORE

Higuita wraps up Volta a Catalunya overall as Bagioli takes aggressive final stage

This year's edition of the Volta a Catalunya will be a star-studded affair with some of the best and brightest in cycling lining up in Spain. Competitors include World Champion and La Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), three-time La Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and Olympic champion and Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) just to name a few.

A strong Aussie contingent will be at the race too, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Australian champions Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) and Corbin Strong (Israel Premier-Tech) among those announced.

It's racing at the highest level not to be missed, so if you can't watch the action live on SBS VICELAND, SBS On Demand will have full replays available each morning to catch up in full.
95th UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Men Elite Road Race
World Champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium will compete at the 2023 Volta a Catalunya. Source: Getty / Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Volta a Catalunya 2023 on SBS

Tuesday, March 21

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, March 22

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, March 23

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Friday, March 24

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4

1:30am-3:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, March 25

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5

1:30am-3:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, March 26

Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

9:15pm-11:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 17 March 2023 at 3:47pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

