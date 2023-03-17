How to watch 2023 Volta a Catalunya on SBS

The seven-stage race will this year take off from Sant Feliu de Guíxols and looks to be a gruelling journey for the peloton, with just two flat stages and five mountain stages between them and the finish in Barcelona.





Sergio Higuita (BORA-Hansgrohe) dominated last year's edition, taking out the general classification, best climber and best young rider categories, but it's unclear if he will return to defend those titles with many teams still incomplete.



This year's edition of the Volta a Catalunya will be a star-studded affair with some of the best and brightest in cycling lining up in Spain. Competitors include World Champion and La Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), three-time La Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and Olympic champion and Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) just to name a few.





A strong Aussie contingent will be at the race too, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Australian champions Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) and Corbin Strong (Israel Premier-Tech) among those announced.





It's racing at the highest level not to be missed, so if you can't watch the action live on SBS VICELAND , SBS On Demand will have full replays available each morning to catch up in full.



World Champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium will compete at the 2023 Volta a Catalunya. Source: Getty / Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Volta a Catalunya 2023 on SBS

Tuesday, March 21





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, March 22





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Thursday, March 23





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Friday, March 24





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4





1:30am-3:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Saturday, March 25





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5





1:30am-3:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, March 26





Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7





9:15pm-11:15pm (AEDT)



