World Athletics Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will take place in Hungary this August and you can watch all the action live from your living room on SBS.

400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States will be one to watch at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States will be one to watch at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Source: Twitter

This year marks the first time the World Athletics Championships will have taken place in Hungary, where athletes will compete at Budapest's newly opened sports and leisure park, the National Athletics Centre.
Beginning on Saturday, August 19, every session from the nine-day event will be broadcast live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

You can also look forward to free access of each day's replays and extended highlights on SBS On Demand.

Team USA will be out to defend their status as the world's number one team. They will face competition from a number of countries, including the Australian team that finished a credible ninth overall in 2022.
World Athletics Championships on SBS

Saturday, August 19

Day 1 - Morning Session

4:40pm - 10:50pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 1 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand


Sunday, August 20

Day 1 - Evening Session

2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 1 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 2 - Morning Session

3:05pm - 9:55pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 2 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Monday, August 21

Day 2 - Evening Session

12:25am - 3:25am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 2 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Tuesday, August 22

Day 3 - Evening Session

2:30am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 3 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 23

Day 4 - Evening Session

2:30am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 4 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 5 - Morning Session

5:55pm - 9:35pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 5 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Thursday, August 24

Day 5 - Evening Session

2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 5 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 6 - Morning Session

2:50pm - 6:15pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 6 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Friday, August 25

Day 6 - Evening Session

2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 6 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 7 - Morning Session

5:55pm - 9:10pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 26

Day 7 - Evening Session

2:30am - 6:05am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 8 - Morning Session

2:50pm - 12:20am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 2:50pm - 10:50pm (AEST)
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Sunday, August 27

Day 8 - Evening Session

2:55am - 6:05am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Day 9 - Morning Session

2:50pm - 5:45pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 9 Morning Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand



Monday, August 28

Day 9 - Evening Session

3:55am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
2023 World Athletics Championships Day 9 Evening Session.jpg
Replay and extended highlights via SBS On Demand
Watch nowOn Demand
4 min read
Published 29 June 2023 3:19pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

