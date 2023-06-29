How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

This year marks the first time the World Athletics Championships will have taken place in Hungary, where athletes will compete at Budapest's newly opened sports and leisure park, the National Athletics Centre.



Beginning on Saturday, August 19, every session from the nine-day event will be broadcast live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .





You can also look forward to free access of each day's replays and extended highlights on SBS On Demand .





Team USA will be out to defend their status as the world's number one team. They will face competition from a number of countries, including the Australian team that finished a credible ninth overall in 2022.



World Athletics Championships on SBS

Saturday, August 19





Day 1 - Morning Session





4:40pm - 10:50pm (AEST)





Sunday, August 20





Day 1 - Evening Session





2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)





Day 2 - Morning Session





3:05pm - 9:55pm (AEST)





Monday, August 21





Day 2 - Evening Session





12:25am - 3:25am (AEST)





Tuesday, August 22





Day 3 - Evening Session





2:30am - 6:00am (AEST)





Wednesday, August 23





Day 4 - Evening Session





2:30am - 6:00am (AEST)





Day 5 - Morning Session





5:55pm - 9:35pm (AEST)





Thursday, August 24





Day 5 - Evening Session





2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)





Day 6 - Morning Session





2:50pm - 6:15pm (AEST)





Friday, August 25





Day 6 - Evening Session





2:50am - 6:00am (AEST)





Day 7 - Morning Session





5:55pm - 9:10pm (AEST)





Saturday, August 26





Day 7 - Evening Session





2:30am - 6:05am (AEST)





Day 8 - Morning Session





2:50pm - 12:20am (AEST)





Sunday, August 27





Day 8 - Evening Session





2:55am - 6:05am (AEST)





Day 9 - Morning Session





2:50pm - 5:45pm (AEST)





Monday, August 28





Day 9 - Evening Session





3:55am - 6:00am (AEST)





