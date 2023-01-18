Athletics

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships on SBS

The 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will take place in Bathurst, New South Wales, and SBS will deliver all the action on February 18.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda leads the way during the 2019 Cross Country Championships

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda leads the way during the 2019 Cross Country Championships Source: World Athletics

Often referred to as the ‘blue ribbon’ of distance running, the Championships represent one of the most demanding events in all of athletics.

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) and Hellen Obiri (KEN) won their respective senior races when the event was last held in 2019, before COVID-19 delayed the biennial meet in 2021 and again in 2022.

Australia’s iconic Mount Panorama will now form the backdrop of the competition’s return to Oceania, where the circuit’s demanding infield will decide who reigns supreme.

Athletes will need to navigate several challenging sections, including the tough uphill start, the Billabong, vineyard and even the fast downhill stretch to the finish.

It’s as physical a test as it is mental, with medals awarded to the winners of the mixed relay (8km), the Under-20 women’s race (6km), Under-20 men’s race (8km), and the aforementioned senior races (both 10km).

Team Australia are expected to name 28 athletes participating in the Championships, with 10,000m national record-holder Jack Rayner and Olympian Rose Davies leading the way.

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will showcase all the events on offer from 3:30pm to 7:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 18.
READ MORE

Aussies secure direct qualification for home Cross Country World Championships

