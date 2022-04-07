How to watch Amstel Gold Race LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the men's and women's 2022 Amstel Gold Race LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





Famous for its steep short bergs on narrow country roads across the hilly Limberg region of the Netherlands, The Amstel Gold Race returns in 2022 with a full program and thrilling racing on the menu.

The race is the first of three Ardennes Classics and will take place a week earlier than normal after a date switch with Paris-Roubaix due to the upcoming French presidential election.

The 254.1km Men’s Amstel Gold Race starts from the town of Maastricht and ends in Valkenburg, taking in 33 climbs including three ascents of the iconic Cauberg.

It’s a return to the traditional circuit for the Women after a reduced race in 2021 with the competitors to take on a 128.5km course which includes four ascents of the Cauberg, and three climbs of Geulhemmerberg and three trips up Bemelerberg.

In a major boon for the Women’s race, the total prize pool has been increased this year to €40,000 to match their male counterparts.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) could be the favourite to take out his second classics race in as many weeks with usual sparring partner Wout van Aert unlikely to start the Amstel Gold as he recovers from COVID.

Look to British rising star Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) as Van der Poel's main rival but don’t discount Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) on home soil.

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) will be the most likely of the Aussie contingent to challenge for victory.

Other Australians competing are Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and Team BikeExchange-Jayco riders Luke Durbridge and Alex Edmondson.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will be the favourite to take out the women’s race, especially with defending champion Marianne Vos still recovering from illness and not confirmed to start.

Amanda Spratt of Team BikeExchange-Jayco will lead a strong group of Australian riders expected to compete including Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM), Alexandra Manly, Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Elizabeth Stannard (Valcar-Travel Services), Brodie Chapman(FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mikayla Harvey (Canyon//SRAM).

The action begins on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand with coverage of the Women’s Amstel Gold Race from 9:00 pm (AEST).

The Men’s Amstel Gold Rance gets underway at 10:35 pm (AEST) on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.

Amstel Gold Race on SBS VICELAND

Amstel Gold Race Women's

Sunday, April 10

21:00 - 22:20 on

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Amstel Gold Race Men's

Sunday, April 10

22:35 - 01:10 AEST on

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand