How to watch Australian Superbike Championship LIVE on SBS

SBS and SBS On Demand will air every round from Australia's elite motorcycle racing competition, beginning with Round 1 at the Phillip Island Circuit.
Former Australian champion Steve Martin will return alongside Phil Harlum in the commentary booth, with Kate Peck providing key insights and interviews from the pit.
All seven rounds will take place throughout the year before a champion is crowned at The Bend Motorsport Park in December.
The SBS Sport website will also deliver highlights to complement the online offering via On Demand, and Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle was delighted to further the partnership.
"ASBK TV in 2023 is the most extensive package with the biggest reach and most on-air hours in the sport’s history in Australia," Doyle said.
"We are very proud of the long relationship between ASBK and SBS Sport. As the Home of Australian Motorcycle Racing this relationship has allowed us to showcase our amazing sport to a wider TV audience across Australia and around the world.
"With the expert commentary teams and specialised production crews covering ASBK in 2023, this will allow fans to experience every angle of the racing and behind-the-scenes features in High Definition (HD) from the comfort of home. I am sure they will enjoy the championship battles ahead."
ASBK on SBS
Sunday, February 26
Round 1 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
1pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, March 25
Round 2 - Sydney Motorsport Park
7pm - 10pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, April 30
Round 3 - Queensland Raceway
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, June 18
Round 4 - Hidden Valley Raceway
TBD
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 16
Round 5 - Morgan Park Raceway
TBD
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, October 29
Round 6 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
1pm - 4pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 3
Round 7 - The Bend Motorsport Park
1pm - 4pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand