How to watch Australian Superbike Championship LIVE on SBS

SBS and SBS On Demand will air every round from Australia's elite motorcycle racing competition, beginning with Round 1 at the Phillip Island Circuit.





Former Australian champion Steve Martin will return alongside Phil Harlum in the commentary booth, with Kate Peck providing key insights and interviews from the pit.





All seven rounds will take place throughout the year before a champion is crowned at The Bend Motorsport Park in December.





The SBS Sport website will also deliver highlights to complement the online offering via On Demand, and Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle was delighted to further the partnership.





"ASBK TV in 2023 is the most extensive package with the biggest reach and most on-air hours in the sport’s history in Australia," Doyle said.





"We are very proud of the long relationship between ASBK and SBS Sport. As the Home of Australian Motorcycle Racing this relationship has allowed us to showcase our amazing sport to a wider TV audience across Australia and around the world.





"With the expert commentary teams and specialised production crews covering ASBK in 2023, this will allow fans to experience every angle of the racing and behind-the-scenes features in High Definition (HD) from the comfort of home. I am sure they will enjoy the championship battles ahead."



ASBK on SBS

Sunday, February 26





Round 1 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit



1pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, March 25





Round 2 - Sydney Motorsport Park



7pm - 10pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, April 30





Round 3 - Queensland Raceway



1pm - 4pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, June 18





Round 4 - Hidden Valley Raceway



TBD



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, July 16





Round 5 - Morgan Park Raceway



TBD



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, October 29





Round 6 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit



1pm - 4pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 3





Round 7 - The Bend Motorsport Park



1pm - 4pm (AEDT)

