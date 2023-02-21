Motorsport

How to watch Australian Superbike Championship LIVE on SBS

Motorsport fans have a reason to rejoice in 2023 as SBS broadcast the upcoming edition of the Australian Superbike Championship.

Phillip Island will host the opening round of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship

Phillip Island will host the opening round of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship Source: Twitter

SBS and SBS On Demand will air every round from Australia's elite motorcycle racing competition, beginning with Round 1 at the Phillip Island Circuit.

Former Australian champion Steve Martin will return alongside Phil Harlum in the commentary booth, with Kate Peck providing key insights and interviews from the pit.

All seven rounds will take place throughout the year before a champion is crowned at The Bend Motorsport Park in December.

The SBS Sport website will also deliver highlights to complement the online offering via On Demand, and Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle was delighted to further the partnership.

"ASBK TV in 2023 is the most extensive package with the biggest reach and most on-air hours in the sport’s history in Australia," Doyle said.

"We are very proud of the long relationship between ASBK and SBS Sport. As the Home of Australian Motorcycle Racing this relationship has allowed us to showcase our amazing sport to a wider TV audience across Australia and around the world.

"With the expert commentary teams and specialised production crews covering ASBK in 2023, this will allow fans to experience every angle of the racing and behind-the-scenes features in High Definition (HD) from the comfort of home. I am sure they will enjoy the championship battles ahead."
READ MORE

Australian Superbikes return headlines thrilling weekend of sport on SBS

ASBK on SBS

Sunday, February 26

Round 1 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
1pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, March 25

Round 2 - Sydney Motorsport Park
7pm - 10pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 30

Round 3 - Queensland Raceway
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, June 18

Round 4 - Hidden Valley Raceway
TBD
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 16

Round 5 - Morgan Park Raceway
TBD
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, October 29

Round 6 - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
1pm - 4pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 3

Round 7 - The Bend Motorsport Park
1pm - 4pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Published 22 February 2023 at 10:00am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

