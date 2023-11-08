Watch all 104 games of the FIFA World Cup 2026™LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





Reigning world champions Argentina travel to the iconic Maracana in Rio De Janeiro to take on Brazil on November 22 for a crunch World Cup qualifying clash, as both sides look to move a step closer to a place at the World Cup.



La Albiceleste have enjoyed a flawless start to their World Cup qualifying campaign - with four wins from as matches - and will be determined to add to their perfect start with a victory over their fierce rivals.





It has been a tougher start to World Cup qualifying for Brazil, who come into this clash off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay and a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.



With boisterous home support cheering them on, the Selecao will be out to kick start their stuttering qualification campaign with three points against Argentina.





SBS will show the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying clash between Brazil and Argentina LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand from 11:20am (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 22.





Highlights and a full replay will also be available after the match via SBS On Demand .



HOW TO WATCH BRAZIL v ARGENTINA LIVE AND FREE ON SBS AND SBS ON DEMAND

FIFA World Cup 2026™ - CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier





Brazil v Argentina





11:20 – 13:30 (AEDT)



